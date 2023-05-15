Nicole Gearhart

Sgt. Nicole Gearhart of the Mansfield Police Department speaks with law enforcement and first responders from across Richland County during Friday's Crisis Intervention Training.

MANSFIELD – Jeffrey Hutchinson paced back and forth across the stage, clinging a pocket knife. 

Jay Blackshear and Heather Logan, both security personnel at OhioHealth's Mansfield Hospital, tried to get him to surrender the knife as an audience of first responders watched the scene unfold.

Playhouse actors portrayed various characters facing mental health challenges, all based on real life scenarios.

