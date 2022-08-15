Future of B&O Trail: How do other communities rate importance of bicycle/pedestrian connectivity?

MANSFIELD — How important are projects that connect bicycle and pedestrian trails to downtowns and other areas with active transportation infrastructure?
$7 billion worth of importance.
According to the non-profit Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails and active transportation advocacy organization, that's how much the federal government is investing nationwide in new RAISE projects that have the same goal as the proposal to connect the B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road, and eventually to downtown Mansfield.
The competitive, multimodal "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity" program is funding projects that would be "transformative, with the potential to equitably deliver economic, health, safety, mobility and climate benefits."
Keep in mind, these are all projects sought by communities across the country which recognized the need and success of such efforts, especially in a world battered by a pandemic with concerns for climate change and less reliance on vehicle traffic.
It's also in line with the goals of the Mansfield Rising downtown reinvestment plan, and echoed in some of the ideas spelled out in the 2021 Citizens Agenda that spoke to cooperation among local elected officials, geographic connectivity, improved economic opportunity and more.
According to the RTC, the volume of awards that account for the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians illustrates "incredible demand for connected trails and active transportation infrastructure that make it safe and convenient for people to get to everyday destinations like jobs, schools, shopping and transit."
“The FY22 RAISE grants underscore the urgency that all communities — rural, suburban and urban — are feeling to provide safe and connected active transportation infrastructure that gets people where they need to go whether or not they have a car," said Kevin Mills, RTC’s vice president of policy. "Most grants accounted for the needs of bicyclist and pedestrians, which shows how much demand exists for this infrastructure nationwide.”
The projects assist in walking and biking infrastructure that connects people to jobs, schools, shopping and transit.
To realize these benefits, communities need sizeable grants — like those that RAISE can provide — to close gaps between existing sidewalks, bike lanes and multi-use trails to create seamless connections between where they live and the places they go every day, the RTC said.
A story published at Vox.com in 2021 pointed to the benefits of better biking systems.
"Cities like Portland, Oregon, and Boulder, Colorado, which have built out expansive biking networks, are poised to see big boosts for public health outcomes and economic development," the website reported.
"Well-developed biking infrastructure could also prompt larger-scale lifestyle shifts that lead people to become less dependent on cars and more open to different modes of transportation, spurring reductions in congestion and pollution. And better biking networks mean that the activity is safer for those who already do it and more accessible to those who have yet to try," Vox reported.
The City of Mansfield is getting a $7.38 million RAISE grant to help fund its $11.4 million Main Street Improvement Corridor project, an award announced last week.
With the expected City Council approval Tuesday night of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, it can also go forward with an expected $1.7 million project to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to one of the city's main traffic corridors.
"We've got some great momentum right now," city engineer Bob Bianchi said last week to Richland County commissioners, who have agreed to provide $500,000 in county ARPA funds to the connection project.
- By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
The $1 million in local ARPA funds will be added to $150,000 in the state's capital budget and an estimated $600,000 from the Richland County Regional Planning Commission to fully fund the project, the next step in what Bianchi hopes is the eventual connection to downtown.
The engineer said the connector is the most difficult part of the city's vision since it's not being added to the right-of-way to an existing street.
"This vision that we've got is to connect a safe, separate bike trail, 10-feet wide, from the B&O Trail, to downtown Mansfield," Bianchi said.
- By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
The generational funding is making a difference around the country, including elsewhere in Ohio.
Here are some of the examples Richland Source found out about RAISE grants being obtained to help fund the kind of bike trail connectivity being sought in Mansfield:
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati, Ohio's third-largest city, has received a $20 million RAISE grant to help improve walking and bike access in three neighborhoods
Cincinnati officials plan to use the money to create protected bike lanes and improved pedestrian walkways connecting the West End, Queensgate and Lower Price Hill, according to a story on the WLTV website.
"From day one, we have been aggressively competing for the infrastructure dollars available – not just for the Brent Spence Bridge but for other projects throughout our city," Mayor Aftab Pureval told the television station.
Construction on what's being called the "State to Central: Building Better Neighborhoods" project is expected to begin in 2025. Between now and then, neighbors will have a chance to let traffic engineers know what they'd like to see happen. The construction phase should take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, the station reported.
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix will use a $25 million RAISE grant to construct the long-proposed Rio Salado Bike and Pedestrian Bridge, creating "impactful connectivity between south Phoenix and the city's downtown region."
"When completed, the bridge will provide residents without a motor vehicle, or who prefer not to drive on every trip, with a safe option to cross the Rio Salado and gain improved access to jobs, schools, services and other opportunities," officials in Phoenix said.
"The bridge also will offer a convenient connection to the currently under construction South Central Light Rail Extension, and provide residents with increased recreational and exercise options with its proximity to the trails within the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area," they said.
According to the grant application, the bridge will connect the underserved South Phoenix community to transportation, housing, education and employment opportunities. Currently in the project area, residents without cars have no option but walk and bike on high- speed/high-volume roads.
Fontana, Calif.
A $15 RAISE grant will fund a myriad of transportation infrastructure improvements, including almost eight miles of bike trails, more than five miles of ADA-compliant sidewalks, approximately a half-mile of multi-use trails, pedestrian crosswalks, bridge, and countdown signal heads.
One particular focus is creating a safe way for hundreds of students to walk or bike to an existing high school and two planned schools, according to the grant application.
The project demonstrates benefits including improved safety, environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and opportunity, and innovation. These changes will result in access to more transportation options that don’t require a vehicle and better access to approximately 7,500 job opportunities.
San Francisco, Calif.
A $23 million RAISE grant will transform the one-mile, three lane, dangerous and congested Howard Street arterial to a two-lane street with complete streets improvements and green infrastructure.
The project will construct concrete buffers to separate travel modes, add two-way protected bike lanes, upgrade curb ramps, upgrade traffic signals, raise crosswalks, add bulb-outs and midblock signals, install pedestrian lighting, and create passenger loading zones.
According to officials, the project expands transportation infrastructure for residents in underserved and overburdened communities that are reliant on walking, cycling or public transit. The application described how 99 percent of residents along the corridor commute by walking, transit or cycling.
"Creating a safer bicycling corridor will reduce serious injuries and fatalities, and accommodate future growth. An additional safety improvement is the allocation of loading spaces for business needs to prevent double parking and blockage of travel lanes for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians," according to the application.
Stamford, Conn.
A $2.1 million RAISE grant will support the design and engineering of approximately 1.1 miles of the West Main Street corridor. Safety will be improved at nine dangerous intersections by adding more visible crosswalks and shorter crossing distances. The project also includes adding sidewalks, bus boarding islands, and separated bike lanes where feasible, according to officials.
Mayor Caroline Simmons said the project is long overdue.
“My top priority is to improve our City’s aging infrastructure. This funding will support the planning needed to advance the West Main Street Corridor project, which will improve the corridor with complete streets technology, with a focus on greater mobility access, pedestrian safety, and added bike lanes," she said.
According to the application, West Main Street currently has on-street parking, inadequate sidewalks, and no bike lanes. There have been 480 collisions with 101 injuries over a four-year period at the nine intersections in the project area. This area is ranked top three for total number of injury crashes in the city, and ranked first for pedestrian crashes, with an average of five pedestrian crashes per year.
The project also supports racial equity because it is addressing severe safety issues in an area with substantial minority populations which heavily rely on walking, biking, or public transit to commute to places of employment, officials said.
Maryville, Mo.
A $5.9 million RAISE grant will fund Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project to build on ongoing work to relieve congestion and safely connect residents in underserved neighborhoods to jobs and services via the South Main Street corridor, a common route to downtown.
The project will analyze crash data includes reviewing existing traffic conditions, lane configurations, signal spacing and timings, traffic control devices, crash patterns and availability of sidewalks and bike routes along the corridor.
"By relieving congestion and better connecting communities through an important corridor, the project will increase transportation options and help connect and revitalize an underserved community, and increase access to jobs and location-efficient affordable housing, resulting in economic benefits," according to the grant application.
State of New York
An $18 million RAISE grant to the New York State Department of Transportation will be used for the North Genesee Street Gateway Bridge & Multimodal Connector project.
It will replace bridges, improve bus transit, create bike lanes and safety sidewalks, enhance access to the Empire State Trail and connect downtown Utica to North Genesee Street.
According to the grant application, the project will replace two aging bridges and make bike/pedestrian improvements with the installation of multi-use lanes along North Genesee Street and turn lanes to promote traffic calming.
"The project will provide reliable access for residents to safely connect to better job opportunities, retail, essential services and recreational trails for all modes of transportation, including affordable non-motorized transportation, without the risk of road closures or load limits," the application said.