 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solutions Journalism
featured

Future of B&O Trail: How do other communities rate importance of bicycle/pedestrian connectivity?

  • Comments
Bike trail
Buy Now

Local officials hope to connect the 18.4-mile B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road in Mansfield, a $1.7 million project that will move a vision forward that could one day connect the trail to downtown Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD — How important are projects that connect bicycle and pedestrian trails to downtowns and other areas with active transportation infrastructure?

$7 billion worth of importance.

Bike Trail
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Support Our Journalism

People like you power our reporting about solutions to problems facing our region. Keep funding the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK