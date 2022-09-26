Talk the Vote week one
Buy Now

Residents and Mansfield City Council candidates participate during the first of six "Talk the Vote" listening sessions at Idea Works in downtown Mansfield. "Meet the Candidates" tonight will also be hosted at the 40 W. 4th St. facility. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD — Last fall, Richland Source met with voters from across the city to discuss their hopes and dreams for the city and how its government might operate.

students from construction and building trades

Students work on a project as part of Mansfield Senior High's construction and building trades career tech program.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com