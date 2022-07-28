monarch butterfly stock art

The migratory subspecies of monarch butterflies was recently listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

MANSFIELD -- Kelly Stephens won't let her husband cut down the milkweed that grows at the edge of their pool.

Considered a nuisance plant by most farmers and gardeners, milkweed provides food for Monarch caterpillars and butterflies alike.

GALLERY: Monarch butterfly & its habitat

1 of 19
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Support Our Journalism

People like you power our reporting about solutions to problems facing our region. Keep funding the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.