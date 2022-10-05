Operation Bridge Building

The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra performs at The Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

 Jeff Sprang

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra will present its annual free education concerts on Oct. 20 and 21 as part of the MSO’s Operation Bridge Building (OBB) program.

The performances feature the theme “A Universe of Music,” are geared to align with Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts, and include narration and multimedia elements.

Tags