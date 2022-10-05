MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra will present its annual free education concerts on Oct. 20 and 21 as part of the MSO’s Operation Bridge Building (OBB) program.
The performances feature the theme “A Universe of Music,” are geared to align with Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts, and include narration and multimedia elements.
This year’s Operation Bridge Building concerts feature music from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” and are presented free of cost to students in kindergarten through grade 5.
Additionally, the concerts will be offered as both an in-person educational field trip experience at the Renaissance Theatre; and as a live-streamed educational video experience for educators and their students.
The OBB K through 2 program will be offered Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11:45 a.m. and Friday, Oct. 21 at 9:45 a.m., with the Grade 3 through 5 program offered Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:45 a.m. and Friday, Oct. 21 at 11:45 a.m.
Music director of the Mansfield Symphony, Maestro Octavio Más-Arocas, will lead the concerts with familiar and new musical pieces to showcase the MSO, along with dynamic narration and storytelling to accompany the music provided by Renaissance Education Manager and Teaching Artist, Dauphne Maloney.
Participating schools will receive accompanying materials with sample lessons and suggested further study to complement the concert experience.
Schools are also invited to schedule free in-school concerts with Mansfield Symphony chamber groups, including a woodwind, brass, and string ensembles.
To participate in symphony chamber in-school concerts, contact the Renaissance Education Department at 419-522-2726, ext.212 or email dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com.
The Operation Bridge Building program brings music to over 7,000 students annually across the region and is a valuable opportunity for students to experience a live orchestra accompanied by an engaging script and visual aids.
All performance opportunities are free through the generosity of a donor-advised fund through Richland County Foundation, the Gimbel Foundation, and Ohio Arts Council, with additional support from Mechanics Bank and OhioHealth.