Julie Braumberger

MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH).

"The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from across the state to join our mission of supporting the social, emotional, and academic success and well-being of all of Ohio's children," said Pamela McVeagh-Lally, co-founder of SEL for Ohio.

