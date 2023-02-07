MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH).
"The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from across the state to join our mission of supporting the social, emotional, and academic success and well-being of all of Ohio's children," said Pamela McVeagh-Lally, co-founder of SEL for Ohio.
"As a mindfulness educator, Julie's knowledge will be an asset to the SEL4OH network as we continue our work to share evidence-based practices with educators and families."
The biggest difference-maker in academic success and productive lives involves social and emotional skills," Braumberger said.
"As a long-time teacher, once the social and emotional skills were strengthened and employed, success and productivity followed,” Braumberger said. “As a part of the leadership team at SEL4OH, I will expand my ability to teach these skills to as many teachers and students as possible.
"I am thrilled to be working alongside the other exceptional educators on the team.”
As a part of her membership on this leadership team, Braumberger will contribute to SEL4OH programming, which may include webinars, book clubs, other events, and writing or recruit a knowledgeable guest writer, to author at least one SEL4OH blog.
“My first event is SELday on March 10, 2023. I am encouraging all my educator colleagues to plan for this and experience first-hand the transformative nature of social and emotional learning.”
SEL4OH is the Ohio affiliate of the Social and Emotional Learning Alliance for the United States and the leader of #SELday, a yearly event that sheds light on the importance of the social and emotional learning curriculum in the overall formation of children and as a critical part of their education.
In SEL4US studies, teachers value SEL education, and are calling for schools to prioritize SEL learning practices and strategies. When it comes to funding, SEL4US studies show that for every $1 invested in SEL programming, there is a return of $11.
According to SEL4US, principals say SEL is essential, but requires more guidance and training to support effective teaching. Mind Body Align’s educator SEL training program meets these needs.
Called Intro to Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Living Mindfully for Educators, the course guides educators in understanding how mindfulness is a critical, missing piece in most SEL programs. It teaches the neuroscience and practical skills for application, including activities and tools for use in the classroom.
Mind Body Align uses both technology, creative design by instructional designers, and live teaching in its successful methods. In 2022, it was named by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) as a finalist for its Innovation Showcase, highlighting its use of technology in education.
About Mind Body Align
Mind Body Align LLC creates a better world through mindfulness, and improves lives by teaching mindful critical life skills at school, at work, and everywhere. In schools, students, teachers, and staff use Mind Body Align’s social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum that is equitable, inclusive, and trauma-sensitive.
It meets curriculum standards, is a great complement to PBIS programs, and assists with classroom management. Mind Body Align has customizable teacher professional development trainings. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources.
Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. They host a no cost, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:00 ET and each Thursday at 4:00 pm ET. Mindfulness and attentional training can be found at mindbodyalign.com.