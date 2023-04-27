Military Veterans Exhibit

The Military Veterans Exhibit is on display at the Plymouth Area Museum.

PLYMOUTH -- The RichHistory Alliance of Richland County will host RichHistory Weekend on May 6 and 7 in collaboration with its member museums and groups throughout Richland County.

The event provides an opportunity for the public to visit the museums and historic sites throughout the county, among which are the smaller and equally fascinating museums in Plymouth, Shiloh and Shelby.