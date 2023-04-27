PLYMOUTH -- The RichHistory Alliance of Richland County will host RichHistory Weekend on May 6 and 7 in collaboration with its member museums and groups throughout Richland County.
The event provides an opportunity for the public to visit the museums and historic sites throughout the county, among which are the smaller and equally fascinating museums in Plymouth, Shiloh and Shelby.
As part of the weekend’s events, the Plymouth Area Museum will host Gary Risner of Greenwich, Ohio – a local historian who has been exploring northern Richland and Southern Huron counties since 1985, collecting artifacts from Native American tribes that inhabited the region hundreds, even thousands, of years ago.
Risner is a member of both the Ohio Archaeological Society in Columbus and the Johnny Appleseed chapter in Mansfield and is very knowledgeable about the history of Native American tribes in this part of the state. His exhibit will include arrowheads as well as tools, utensils, bowls and other items, many of which date back to the Plano Period in America from 8,000- 10,000 BC.
According to Risner, our area is rich in artifacts from the Plano Period because it was situated along the glacier that ran from Cleveland to Cincinnati and many tribes camped near the bogs that were left behind when the glacier receded. The site in which Risner has found many artifacts is in northern Richland county.
The public is invited to enjoy the exhibit at The Plymouth Area Museum, 7 East Main Street, Plymouth on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Risner will be on hand to answer questions and discuss local Native American history. Admission is free but donations are always deeply appreciated.