Ontario High School Building exterior

Ontario Local Schools has released plan on re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONTARIO -- Ontario High School conferred a number of awards during its Senior Honors Night program on Wednesday.

GALLERY: Ontario 2022 Summa Cum Laude

These Ontario High School 2022 seniors graduated Summa Cum Laude

SENIOR CLASS OFFICERS

President: Alejandro Carrizal Ramos

Vice President: Ava Ruhe

Secretary: Tiffany Whittaker

DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS

English: Priya Das

Social Studies: Ellie Maurer

Arts:

Visual Arts: Jaslyn Ly

Music:

Instrumental: Haley Carpenter

Vocal: Alexus Barry

Foreign Language: Alexus Barry

SCIENCE/MATH

Science: Shelby Zimmerman

Mathematics: Shelby Zimmerman

VOCATIONAL

Family and Consumer Science Award: Mengqin Ye

INDUSTRIAL TECH

Tech Systems & Design: Nathaniel Reid

Industrial Tech/Furniture: Gage Johnson

WARRIOR LEADERSHIP CORDS

Alejandro Carrizal Ramos

Jaslyn Ly

Ellie Maurer

Evan Trumpower

PIONEER CTC QUALITY PERFORMANCE AWARDS

Ian Barnes

Chloe Pore

PRESIDENTIAL AWARDS

The President’s Education Certificates are for the seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA/85th percentile or higher in math or reading or two teacher/staff recommendations.

Shelby Keever, Ian Barnes, Jaslyn Ly, Alexus Barry, Macy Mangan, Laura Beckett, Ellie Maurer, Meredith Bise, Chasity Mies, Brooklyn Blaising, Nuhami Miller, Gracen Boor, Lexi Milligan, Kaylee Calhoun, Alexander Moody, Giana Camarata, Destiny Moton, Teyron Cantey, Chance Mullins, Haley Carpenter, Rylee Nigh, Alejandro Carrizal Ramos, Amanda Phillips, Kenichi Chang, Alexander Rathburn, Ryan Chapman, Nathaniel Reid, Rachell Clark, Elizabeth Roley, Mariah Cook, Ava Ruhe, Johnathan Corcoran, Audrey Saltzgiver, Brandon Daily, Ashton Schonauer, Paige Danuloff, Cooper Schroeder, Priya Das, Madelyn Seibel, Emma Drexel, Nathan Slater, Dane Ervin, Courtney Smith, Samantha Fraley, Alyssa Taylor, Aiden Frankhouse, Riley Them, Madison Genders, Evan Trumpower, McKenna Gorbett, Riley Vavra, Brooke Hagerman, Gabrielle Wagoner, Jansen Hildreth, Brooklynn Wharton, Gage Johnson, Bryden Wolfe, Nathaniel Judson, Shelby Zimmerman.

STUDENT AIDES (Office, Classroom, Library)

Donovan Ditmars, Emma Drexel, Jaslyn Ly, Nuhami Miller, Julia O’Blisk, Nathan Slater, Tiffany Whitaker.

O.H.S.A.A. AWARDS

SCHOLAR ATHLETES (criteria: senior athlete in good standing with the highest GPA and earned at least 4 varsity letters)

Samantha Fraley

ARCHIE GRIFFIN: Ellie Maurer, Evan Trumpower

COURAGEOUS STUDENT: Ethan Turnbaugh

NFHS: Ellie Maurer, Evan Trumpower

GRIT STREET AWARD: Aiden Fox, Chasity Mies

ONTARIO HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ATHLETE AWARDS

(criteria: lettered in three sports during senior year or same two sports as junior and senior)

Jacob Barabani, Ellie Maurer, Alexus Barry, Chasity Mies, Ken Chang, Rylee Nigh, Ryan Chapman, Ava Ruhe, Bailey Graaf, Nathan Slater, Brooke Hagerman, Tiffany Whittaker, Chloe Hollar, Josh Young, Macy Mangan.

ONTARIO’S OUTSTANDING MALE AND FEMALE ATHLETE-OF-THE-YEAR

(criteria: senior boy and girl selected by a vote of the head coaches)

Female: Ava Ruhe

Male: Evan Trumpower

OHSAA STATE AWARD: David Draper

ONTARIO BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP: Cooper Scroeder

ERIC J. GROVE SCHOLARSHIP: Kayla Seevers

BUCKEYE GIRLS STATE: Brooklyn Wharton

MILITARY CORDS: Morgan Carroll, Julia O’Blisk, Willian Graaf, Brevyn Yost

RICHLAND COUNTY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS

ONTARIO ALUMNI ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Ken Chang

JOSEPH W. ELROD SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Ken Chang

EARL H. GOETZ FUND IN HONOR OF VERN STOVER: Brandon Daily

BEE ACKARD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Emma Drexel

FRAN & WARREN RUPP SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Shelby Keever

EARL H. GOETZ FUND IN HONOR OF VERN STOVER: Jaslyn Lee

THOMAS C. AND VIRGINIA A. BLIZZARD SCHOLARSHIP: Evan Trumpower

UNIVERSITY CLUB EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION: Emma Drexel

RICHLAND COUNTY FOUNDATION CONSOLIDATED SCHOLARSHIP: Evan Trumpower

BILL & ELEANIR CASSEL KLINE SCHOLARSHIP: Macy Mangan, Shelby Zimmerman

RUMPKE WASTE & RECYCLING: Madelyn Seibel

BETTY DEVORE SCHOLARSHIP: Madelyn Seibel

FRANKLIN WITHROW SCHOLARSHIP: Nathaniel Reid

MARCIA BAER SCHOLARSHIP: Tiffany Whittaker

LINDA FULMER KINDNESS INITIATIVE AWARD: Alejandro CarrizalRamos

NC STATE TUITION FREEDOM SCHOLARSHIP: Alexander Rathburn

ACADEMIC BOOSTERS SCHOLARSHIP: Haley Carpenter, Priya Das, McKenna Gorbett, Jansen Hildreth, Jaslyn Ly, Ellie Maurer, Shelby Zimmerman.

SUTTON BANK: Jansen Hildreth

33 FOREVER SCHOLARSHIPS

ONTARIO SCHOLARSHIP: Haley Carpenter

MCGOWAN COURAGE AWARD: Tessa Fearn

STRIVE AWARD: Skylar Ambrose, Kendal Goulding

ROTARY CLUB SCHOLARSHIP: Alejandro Carrizal Ramos

THE ROBIN B. MILNER LIFE SCHOLARSHIP: Shelby Zimmerman

FRANKLIN B. WALTER ALL SCHOLASTIC AWARD: Priya Das

NATIONAL TECHNICAL HONOR SOCIETY (PIONEER): Leah Blay, Belicia Salas, Ken Chang, Audrey Spearman.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY: Ian Barnes, Aiden Frankhouse, Nathaniel Reid, Meredith Bise, Madison Genders, Elizabeth Roley, Brooklyn Blaising, McKenna Gorbett, Ava Ruhe, Giana Camarata, Jansen Hildreth, Audrey Saltzgiver, Haley Carpenter, Nathaniel Judson, Ashton Schonauer, Kenichi Chang, Shelby Keever, Madelyn Seibel, Ryan Chapman, Jaslyn Ly, Nathan Slater, Mariah Cook, Ellie Maurer, Courtney Smith, Paige Danuloff, Destiny Moton, Riley Them, Priya Das, Rylee Nigh, Evan Trumpower, Emma Drexel, Amanda Phillips, Riley Vavra, Samantha Fraley, Alex Rathburn, Brooklyn Wharton, Shelby Zimmerman.

HONORS DIPLOMA: Alexus Barry, McKenna Gorbett, Cooper Schroeder, Laura Beckett, Meredith Bise, Brooke Hagerman, Jansen Hildreth, Madelyn Seibel, Nathan Slater, Brooklyn Blaising, Gracen Boor, Shelby Keever, Jaslyn Ly, Courtney Smith, Evan Trumpower, Ethan Browning, Macy Mangan, Riley Vavra, Giana Camarata, Ellie Maurer, Brooklyn Wharton, Haley Carpenter, Kenichi Chang, Nuhami Miller, Lexi Milligan, Shelby Zimmerman, Mariah Cook, Paige Danuloff, Alexander Moody, Destiny Moton, Priya Das, Rylee Nigh, Emma Drexel, Samantha Fraley, Nathaniel Reid, Elizabeth Roley, Madison Genders, Ava Ruhe, Audrey Saltzgiver.

CUM LAUDE

(THE FOLLOWING SENIORS WILL RECEIVE A BRONZE MEDAL FOR ACHIEVING A CUMULATIVE GPA OF AT LEAST 3.67, WHICH EARNED THEM HONORS OF CUM LAUDE.)

Alexus Barry, Lexi Milligan, Alejandro Carrizal Ramos, Elizabeth Roley, Kenichi Chang, Ashton Schonauer, Johnathan Corcoran, Bryden Wolfe.

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

(THE FOLLOWING SENIORS WILL RECEIVE A SILVER MEDAL FOR ACHIEVING A CUMULATIVE GPA OF AT LEAST 3.83, WHICH EARNED THEM HONORS OF MAGNA CUM LAUDE.)

Meredith Bise, Mariah Cook, Rylee Nigh, Paige Danuloff, Alexander Rathburn, Emma Drexel, Alyssa Taylor, Aiden Frankhouse, Riley Vavra.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

(THE FOLLOWING SENIORS WILL RECEIVE A GOLD MEDAL FOR ACHIEVING A CUMULATIVE GPA OF 4.0, WHICH EARNED THEM HONORS OF SUMMA CUM LAUDE.)

Jaslyn Ly, Ian Barnes, Ellie Maurer, Laura Beckett, Alexander Moody, Brooklyn Blaising, Destiny Moton, Gracen Boor, Chance Mullins, Giana Camarata, Amanda Phillips, Haley Carpenter, Nathaniel Reid, Ryan Chapman, Ava Ruhe, Rachell Clark, Audrey Saltzgiver, Priya Das, Cooper Schroeder, Samantha Fraley, Madelyn Seibel, Madison Genders, Nathan Slater, McKenna Gorbett, Courtney Smith, Jansen Hildreth, Evan Trumpower, Nathaniel Judson, Brooklyn Wharton, Shelby Keever, Shelby Zimmerman.

