ONTARIO -- Ontario High School conferred a number of awards during its Senior Honors Night program on Wednesday.
Name: Ian Barnes
Mother’s Name: Robin Barnes
Father’s Name: Jimmie Barnes
School Activities: Swimming, Show Choir, Marching Band, Concert band, Pioneer Performing Arts.
Awards: Most talented freshman in Show Choir, Work Ethic Award, Academic Honors.
Other Information: I worked a summer job during 2020 at Thomson Elite lawn care and landscaping. I am currently working at The Cove Coffee Shop and Pizza Company. Also, I am apart of my church's worship team and children's ministry. During the summers, I attend our our church's kid's camps as part of a youth ministry team called SoulFire. On every second Saturday of the month, excluding winter season, our church gives out free food to people in our community who need itband pray with them, and I get to help out.
Future Plans: If the Lord wills, I plan to attend Cedarville University and study Civil Engineering.
School Activities: Key Club, National Honor Society, Drug Free Senior, Concert Choir, Symphonic Band, and Marching Band.
Awards: Section Leader for three years in the Warrior Band, Honor Roll for four years, and three superior ratings and one excellent at OMEA Solo and Ensemble.
Other Information: District 10 Honor Band (three years), Bluecoats Band of Excellence (one year), East Central Region Orchestra (one year), Ohio State University Honor Band (one year), Ashland Area Community Concert Band (three years), Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (three years), Ashland University Symphonic Band (one year), and Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony (two years).
Future Plans: To attend Ohio University and major in Music Education with an instrumental emphasis and minor in conducting.
School Activities: National Honor Society 2020-2022. Golf 2018-2021. Baseball 2019-2022. HOSA.
Awards: Golf: 2nd Team All-District 2021, Most Valued Player, 2020 & 2021, and 2nd Team MOAC, 2020. Baseball: Pitcher of the Year, 2019 & 2020, 2nd Team OCC, 2019, and Honorable Mention District 9, 2019. Pioneer: Byron Carmean Award Nominee
Other Information: Pioneer community service day 2022. Crossroads Student Ministry. OYS Youth Baseball Camps.
Future Plans: I plan to attend The Ohio State University to pursue a degree in biology with a pre-med focus. After obtaining a degree in biology I plan to go to medical school with the plan of becoming an orthopedic or trauma surgeon.
School Activities: Key Club, National Honor Society,
Awards: I have already earned my associates of arts degree through OSU.
Other Information: yellow belt juijitsu, played piano and taken lessons for 13 years, I have been a sales lead at a past job and currently work 3 jobs including working at Target, Cinemark, and Instacart.
Future Plans: I plan to earn a bachlors degree in sociology and go on to a masters degree in UX research. I plan to travel the world before eventually having children.
School Activities: Key Club, National Honor Society, Drug Free Seniors, gymnastics, Ashland YMCA gymnastics, volleyball, MOJO club volleyball
Awards: Honor roll “All A’s” 4 years, scholar athlete 4 years, 2020 all district gymnastics team, 2022 Academic All District
Other Information: Mid-Ohio Youth Mentor, Every Kid Deserves a Voice Volunteer, Bake desserts with Community Life Ministries of Richland County for homeless in Richland County, associate at Old Navy, Cashier for Mad Meltz food truck.
Future Plans: I will attend the University of Toledo and major in Pharmaceutical Science.
School Activities: Marching Band, Concert/Symphonic Band, Key Club, Student Leadership Committee, Academic Challenge, Warrior Leadership Council, Writing Center, Office Aide, Drug-Free Trader Card Senior, and National Honor Society
Awards: Academic Award (all four years of high school) and Senior Band Award.
Other Information: I work at JCPenney and volunteer mostly through Key Club and National Honor Society. I frequently volunteer at the New Store in the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, helping children in need find new clothes.
Future Plans: I plan to go to Kent State University to major in fashion design.
School Activities: Cross country, Track, Key Club, National honor society. Warrior leadership committee, Drug free seniors
Awards: My sophomore year I was honored to receive the Grit Street award. I have been awarded the "Fighting Warrior" award in cross country two times. I have received awards for being captain of both cross country and track. I have received academic highest honors each year of high school.
Other Information: As president of Key Club, I have spent 20+ hours volunteering around the community. I work as a barista at the Cove Coffee Shop.
Future Plans: I plan to run cross country and track at the University of Louisville while pursuing a degree in biology.
School Activities: National Honor Society, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Key Club, Warrior Leadership Committee, Drug Free Seniors, Buddy Mentoring, Tennis, Academic Challenge, and Tech Teacher's Assistant.
Awards: Ontario High School Technology Systems and Design Department Award.
Other Information: Kingwood Center Volunteer Gardener, Junior Deacon, Lawncare Job, for-hire video editor.
School Activities: Key Club for two years, National Honor Society for two years, golf team for four years, Drug Free Trader Card Club for one year, Marching Band for three years (Alto Section Leader for one year), Symphonic/concert band for four years, Jazz band, for four years, Anime Club for one year, Peer tutoring (in English and Mathematics) for one year.
Awards: Scholar Athlete award (all four years) and the Louis Armstrong Award (for musical diversity, awarded at the Symphonic End of Year Concert this year).
Other Information: Church council youth liaison (2 yr term), Shawshank Big Band (2 yrs), Mid-Ohio Youth Jazz Orchestra (2 yrs), Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (three years), Junior Naturalist (Ohio Bird Sanctuary, one year).
Future Plans: Attend Ohio Wesleyan University for a major in Zoology, with minors in Economics and Music Performance on French Horn. Planning to play on the Women’s Golf Team. Committed to the Marching Bishops Marching Band, Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Palmer Global Scholars Program, and Economics Management Fellows Program. Aspirations to become a veterinarian and a part-time author.
School Activities: Football, wrestling, track, National Honor Society, Drug Free Seniors.
Awards: Mansfield Noon Optimist Award Winner, Scholar Athlete Award (All four years in all sports), Boy’s Track Team Most Improved Athlete (Junior Year)
Other Information: National Honor Society Member Volunteer Hours (No hours my junior year because of COVID-19), Total of 80+ hours of volunteer hours throughout high school. Took “College and Career Readiness” class sophomore year. Job shadowed a veterinarian (COVID-19 canceled all other shadowing/volunteering opportunities). Helped coach Ontario’s youth football teams every Saturday morning. Helped run youth wrestling tournaments during the winter (Did for all four years). Traveled to Stingle Elementary School to spread awareness about the negative effects of drug use (Allows me and several other seniors to help positively influence Ontario’s youth). Served as an office aid during the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year.
Future Plans: I will attend Ashland University where I plan to major in Biology while also competing at the collegiate level in cross country and track.
School Activities: 1. National Honor Society: Kona Chapter organization for Juniors and Seniors based on leadership, character, service to others, and a 3.5 or better GPA. There is a requirement to provide your community with service for at least 2 hours every month. I was inducted my Junior year. (2 hours spent during the week & 39 weeks spent per year)
2. Key Club: Volunteer opportunities through local Kiwanis Club. While in this club, I rang the Salvation Army bell in front of Walmart during the Holiday season, worked concession stands at games, and went "thrifting" with underprivileged children at the "New Store." (2 hours spent during the week & 20 weeks spent per year)
3. Ontario Girls Tennis: I was officially the "Captain" of the team my Senior year and I prioritized team bonding and supporting each other. I made sure the girls knew that they could come to me for anything whether it be tennis related, regarding homework, concerning school/home issues, etc. I also looked out for the underclassmen by texting them reminders before a match and giving them extra encouragement when they would get frustrated at their developing tennis skills. (1 yr JV & 3 yrs Varsity; 17 hours spent during the week & 9 weeks spent per year)
4. College Credit Plus Program: I have always been 1 year ahead in my coursework so I decided to challenge myself a little bit and take two CCP classes at the high school my Junior year. At this point, I was not completely ready to break away from the "safety net" that the high school provided but still wanted to challenge myself. Luckily, taking those two classes gave me the confidence to enroll at North Central State College for the Fall semester of my Senior year and OSU Mansfield for the Spring semester. This past year, I have been taking all CCP classes and couldn't be more thankful for the person I have become because of this program. The program has challenged me in more ways than one and I have learned how to maintain a college work ethic while participating in high school activities and spending valuable time with friends and family. (Jr. and Sr. year)
5. Drug Free Senior: Substance Abuse Prevention organization Seniors teach elementary students to stay drug and alcohol-free, make good choices, and do well in school. (1 hour spent during the week & 20 weeks spent during the year).
Awards: 1. Academic Highest Honors - 4 years Ontario Girls Tennis Team - 4 years (1 yr Jv & 3 yrs Varsity) 4a.Coach's Award (leadership/Captain Award) - Jr and Sr yr 4b.Scholar-Athlete- 4 yrs 4c. Varsity letter & numbers 4d. 1st at invite in Doubles- Sr 4e 3rd at MOACs in Doubles- Sr
Other Information: Freshman and Sophomore years of high school, I worked twice a week for four hours each evening at St. Peter's Parish Center. While working there, I had various duties. These duties included watching the security cameras, buzzing people into the building, scheduling funerals and weddings, stuffing bulletins, and helping the homeless people who would wander in in hopes the Church could help them with their current situation(s). During my time there, I received three police calls in which a dying person was requesting the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick. I always have prided myself on working well under pressure, but these situations humbled me knowing a person's life and "after life" was in my hands. My job was to contact one of the two Priests we had living on the grounds. There were times I had to send urgent emails, call their cell phones, and call their home phones all in the matter of minutes; every second counted and there was no time to waste. After the pandemic hit, the office closed down and I was let go.
I have been volunteering at St. Peter's Vacation Bible School every summer for the past five years. For five days, 4 hours a day, I am the assistant manager and the head of registration. My basic tasks included setting up decorations weeks beforehand, leading the dances, preparing the snack of the day, keeping track of time for stations, and checking about 100 kids all fron the age of three to the age of ten in and out of the building every day. This part of the day was my favorite because it was the most chaotic. Imagine kids yelling and screaming wanting to get into the "big room" to see all their friends and their parents trying to give me their names while controlling the kids. I lived for these moments because I got to see how much the kids wanted to be there and the parents always thanked my co-wokers and I for giving their children an education about God while making it fun and keeping the chaos under control.
It is important to me to make time for volunteer activities because it truly does "take a village to raise a child." What I mean by this is that I would not be who I am today if people did not devote their gifts and time to helping me become the best version of myself. Therefore, I want to give back and share my gifts and time with people to make their lives better in any way possible.
Future Plans: My future plan is to attend The Ohio State University to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and pursue a career in real estate in a large city. I am aware that I do not need a college degree to pursue real estate, however I want to be able to apply a higher level of thinking to my work, be able to climb up the later of a firm and eventually become a broker, and if need be, have something to fall back on if I fall out of love with real estate. I highly doubt that I will lose my interest for real estate because I have been obsessed since I was a young child. I remember touring homes with my parents as a little kid trying to find the "perfect house." Saying my parents were picky is an understatement; my dad wanted land and lots of large trees surrounding the home while my mom thought it more practical to have one to two acres and a "contained" home. My dad wanted a house with "good bones" and my mom wanted a house that "looked pretty." As you can gather, they never were able to agree on the perfect dream home. Because of this, I took up a passion in searching every real estate website in hopes that I could find them that perfect home since I knew what they both wanted better than our real estate agent did. I remember being in study hall looking at houses, watching "Million Dollar Listing New York," and shadowing a few agents and interviewing the broker of Haring Realty. Since seventh grade I have proclaimed that I will be in the real estate industry and my friends still tease me to this day that I knew what I wanted to do since I was so young.
A life goal of mine is to continue to incorporate my love for the country life in with my city life. I am business attire, stylish heels, iced coffee, socializing, and a fast-paced life by week, then exhaust fumes, muddy fields, solitude, and the simple life by weekends.
I have grown up spending my weekends at my grandfather's farm where I learned how to ride four-wheelers, fish, learn about horses, learn about farming, and just be a tomboy. Now, as a young adult, riding my four-wheeler is therapeutic; it is as if all the stress and pressure I feel during the week dissipates at the smell of exhaust mixed with fresh mud. I can feel the tenseness in my muscles loosen, my brain becomes silent, my heart skips a beat, and life is good as I look out over the fields seeing the ghost of what used to be; I realign myself. It is important to me to carry this double-life into my future because the country is my escape from stress and helps me to center myself so that I have a clear mind and heart to attack the next task at hand. I want my kids to grow up with the "best of both worlds" like I did because it helped me become a well-rounded person and very adaptable to new situations.
Another life goal of mine is to give back to my parents once I become financially stable and have them live with me. My maternal grandmother lived with my parents and I from when I was born to when I was three and even though I don't remember a lot, I respect my parents for taking on that responsibility. I remember my grandmother being so happy she was surrounded by people that loved her and helped raise me as much as she could in the three short years we had together.
School Activities: National Honors Society, Peer Buddies, Academic Challenge, Drug Free Seniors, Student Council, Golf, Yearbook, Key Club, Leadership Committee, Choir, 4-H.
Awards: Buckeye Girls State Representative, 4 Year Academic Honors, 4 Year Scholar Athlete, 3-year MOAC Honorable Mention Golf, Heidelberg University Presidential Award.
Other Information: Internship with Melissa Tommelleo at Weldon, Huston & Keyser Law Office.
Future Plans: I will be attending Heidelberg University to pursue a degree in Political Science with the hopes to go to Law School. I will also be joining the women's golf team at Heidelberg this coming fall.
These Ontario High School 2022 seniors graduated Summa Cum Laude
SENIOR CLASS OFFICERS
President: Alejandro Carrizal Ramos
Vice President: Ava Ruhe
Secretary: Tiffany Whittaker
DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
English: Priya Das
Social Studies: Ellie Maurer
Arts:
Visual Arts: Jaslyn Ly
Music:
Instrumental: Haley Carpenter
Vocal: Alexus Barry
Foreign Language: Alexus Barry
SCIENCE/MATH
Science: Shelby Zimmerman
Mathematics: Shelby Zimmerman
VOCATIONAL
Family and Consumer Science Award: Mengqin Ye
INDUSTRIAL TECH
Tech Systems & Design: Nathaniel Reid
Industrial Tech/Furniture: Gage Johnson
WARRIOR LEADERSHIP CORDS
Alejandro Carrizal Ramos
Jaslyn Ly
Ellie Maurer
Evan Trumpower
PIONEER CTC QUALITY PERFORMANCE AWARDS
Ian Barnes
Chloe Pore
PRESIDENTIAL AWARDS
The President’s Education Certificates are for the seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA/85th percentile or higher in math or reading or two teacher/staff recommendations.
Shelby Keever, Ian Barnes, Jaslyn Ly, Alexus Barry, Macy Mangan, Laura Beckett, Ellie Maurer, Meredith Bise, Chasity Mies, Brooklyn Blaising, Nuhami Miller, Gracen Boor, Lexi Milligan, Kaylee Calhoun, Alexander Moody, Giana Camarata, Destiny Moton, Teyron Cantey, Chance Mullins, Haley Carpenter, Rylee Nigh, Alejandro Carrizal Ramos, Amanda Phillips, Kenichi Chang, Alexander Rathburn, Ryan Chapman, Nathaniel Reid, Rachell Clark, Elizabeth Roley, Mariah Cook, Ava Ruhe, Johnathan Corcoran, Audrey Saltzgiver, Brandon Daily, Ashton Schonauer, Paige Danuloff, Cooper Schroeder, Priya Das, Madelyn Seibel, Emma Drexel, Nathan Slater, Dane Ervin, Courtney Smith, Samantha Fraley, Alyssa Taylor, Aiden Frankhouse, Riley Them, Madison Genders, Evan Trumpower, McKenna Gorbett, Riley Vavra, Brooke Hagerman, Gabrielle Wagoner, Jansen Hildreth, Brooklynn Wharton, Gage Johnson, Bryden Wolfe, Nathaniel Judson, Shelby Zimmerman.
STUDENT AIDES (Office, Classroom, Library)
Donovan Ditmars, Emma Drexel, Jaslyn Ly, Nuhami Miller, Julia O’Blisk, Nathan Slater, Tiffany Whitaker.
O.H.S.A.A. AWARDS
SCHOLAR ATHLETES (criteria: senior athlete in good standing with the highest GPA and earned at least 4 varsity letters)
Samantha Fraley
ARCHIE GRIFFIN: Ellie Maurer, Evan Trumpower
COURAGEOUS STUDENT: Ethan Turnbaugh
NFHS: Ellie Maurer, Evan Trumpower
GRIT STREET AWARD: Aiden Fox, Chasity Mies
ONTARIO HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR ATHLETE AWARDS
(criteria: lettered in three sports during senior year or same two sports as junior and senior)
Jacob Barabani, Ellie Maurer, Alexus Barry, Chasity Mies, Ken Chang, Rylee Nigh, Ryan Chapman, Ava Ruhe, Bailey Graaf, Nathan Slater, Brooke Hagerman, Tiffany Whittaker, Chloe Hollar, Josh Young, Macy Mangan.
ONTARIO’S OUTSTANDING MALE AND FEMALE ATHLETE-OF-THE-YEAR
(criteria: senior boy and girl selected by a vote of the head coaches)
Female: Ava Ruhe
Male: Evan Trumpower
OHSAA STATE AWARD: David Draper
ONTARIO BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP: Cooper Scroeder
ERIC J. GROVE SCHOLARSHIP: Kayla Seevers
BUCKEYE GIRLS STATE: Brooklyn Wharton
MILITARY CORDS: Morgan Carroll, Julia O’Blisk, Willian Graaf, Brevyn Yost
RICHLAND COUNTY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
ONTARIO ALUMNI ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Ken Chang
JOSEPH W. ELROD SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Ken Chang
EARL H. GOETZ FUND IN HONOR OF VERN STOVER: Brandon Daily
BEE ACKARD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Emma Drexel
FRAN & WARREN RUPP SCHOLARSHIP FUND: Shelby Keever
EARL H. GOETZ FUND IN HONOR OF VERN STOVER: Jaslyn Lee
THOMAS C. AND VIRGINIA A. BLIZZARD SCHOLARSHIP: Evan Trumpower
UNIVERSITY CLUB EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION: Emma Drexel
RICHLAND COUNTY FOUNDATION CONSOLIDATED SCHOLARSHIP: Evan Trumpower
BILL & ELEANIR CASSEL KLINE SCHOLARSHIP: Macy Mangan, Shelby Zimmerman
RUMPKE WASTE & RECYCLING: Madelyn Seibel
BETTY DEVORE SCHOLARSHIP: Madelyn Seibel
FRANKLIN WITHROW SCHOLARSHIP: Nathaniel Reid
MARCIA BAER SCHOLARSHIP: Tiffany Whittaker
LINDA FULMER KINDNESS INITIATIVE AWARD: Alejandro CarrizalRamos
NC STATE TUITION FREEDOM SCHOLARSHIP: Alexander Rathburn