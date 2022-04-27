Overcast. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 1:34 pm
The Ontario High School Prom Court 2022 is pictured above:
Front from left: Macy Mangan, Emma Drexel, Jasylyn Ly, Ava Ruhe, Tiffany Whittaker, Priya Das, Chloe Hollar, Chasity Mies, Brooklyn Blaising, and Alexus Barry.
Back from left: Gage Johnson, Joshuah Young, Nathan Slater, Alexander Rathburn, Donovan Ditmars, Jacob Barabani, Evan Trumpower, Lukas Hopton, and Aiden Frankhouse.
Not Pictured: Ethan Turnbaugh.
ONTARIO -- Ontario High School has announced the 2022 Prom Court.
The court was selected by teachers and students for kindness, leadership, and involvement.
Court members include Macy Mangan, Emma Drexel, Jasylyn Ly, Ava Ruhe, Tiffany Whittaker, Priya Das, Chloe Hollar, Chasity Mies, Brooklyn Blaising, Alexus Barry, Gage Johnson, Joshuah Young, Nathan Slater, Alexander Rathburn, Donovan Ditmars, Jacob Barabani, Evan Trumpower, Lukas Hopton, Aiden Frankhouse and Ethan Turnbaugh.
