Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Comprehensive High School has announced its list of valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorians

Allyson Cook

Jacob Green

Zachary Glasgo

Brooke Hill

Cheyenne Horvath

Allyson Wigton

Vivian Lampert

Brooklyn Thomas

