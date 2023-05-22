MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Comprehensive High School has announced its list of valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorians
Allyson Cook
Parents: Bruce and Susan Cook
Activities or Notable Achievements: Allyson is a member of National Honor Society, student council, OCC Leadership, Senior Class Executive Committee, concert choir, and a CCP and AP student. Allyson is a 4-H club member and recipient of the Noon Optimist Club Quality Student Award.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Allyson plans to attend The Ohio State University at the Agricultural Technical Institute, studying Animal Biosciences.
Jacob Green
Parents: Craig Green and Amanda Green
Activities or Notable Achievements: Jacob is a member of National Honor Society. Jacob is a member of both marching and symphonic bands, and received superior ratings for district and State competitions for symphonic band in his junior year.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Jacob plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Aerospace Engineering.
Zachary Glasgo
Parents: Brian and Tina Glasgo
Activities or Notable Achievements: Zachary is a member of the baseball and football teams. He is a member of BPA, and qualified for nationals. Zachary is a member of the MSI Team and received a Noon Optimist award.
Students Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Zachary plans to attend North Central State College to study Business Administration for 2 years, then transfer to a 4-year college or university.
Brooke Hill
Parents: Theresa Hill and Tommy Hill
Activities or Notable Achievements: Brooke was a member of the National Honor Society and student council. Brooke was the captain of the girls tennis team and was on the varsity team for all 4 years of high school. Also, Brooke was a part of Madison's concert choir for 3 years. Brooke enjoys giving service to others as she was a tutor and a spirit girl. Brooke had the privilege of being nominated to attend the Rotary Club.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Brooke is attending The Ohio State University, majoring in Psychology. Her plan is to become a psychologist.
Cheyenne Horvath
Parents: Angel Hyatt and Shawn Horvath
Activities or Notable Achievements: Cheyenne is senior class President, a member of Skills USA, DHO and received her STNA in her junior year, and an active member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She is in the top 30 of the 2023 class. In her junior year she became CPR and BLS certified. She works for Avita Health Systems as an STNA on work leave.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Cheyenne is attending North Central State College to study Nursing. She has the goal to someday be a nurse practitioner.
Allyson Wigton
Parents: Melissa and Andrew Wigton
Activities or Notable Achievements: Allyson is a member of the basketball team, a 4-year volleyball team letterman, a team captain and also played club volleyball. Allyson was a member of Key Club, Ohio Cardinal Conference leadership, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Spanish Club secretary. Allyson was a member of student council, serving as vice- President and treasurer. Allyson is a member of National Honor Society, serving as secretary. Allyson was a Walter B Franklin Scholarship nominee and on 4.0 honor roll. Allyson received volleyball awards as listed: All district 6 in 2021, OCC Honorable Mention in 2020, 2nd Team Division 1 in 2021, 4-year varsity letter recipient, Best Offensive Player award in 2022, and OCC Honorable Mention in 2022.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): Allyson plans to attend The Ohio State University, majoring in Aeronautical Engineering.
Salutatorian
Vivian Lampert
Parents: Dorraine Lampert and Scott Lampert
Activities or Notable Achievements: Vivian played varsity volleyball for 3 years, was a member of Homecoming Royalty and danced at Sophistication Dance Company for 12 years.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): After graduation she plans to attend Ashland University to further her education and continue her dance career on the Elite Eagle Dance Team.
Brooklyn Thomas
Parents: Luke and Beverly Thomas
Activities or Notable Achievements: Brooklyn has been a member of the marching band for 4 years. She is a member of National Honor Society, Homecoming Royalty and has been dancing with Sophistication Dance Company for 13 years. Brooklyn is also a member of the Early Childhood Education Career Tech program.
Student's Plans for Further Education (college and field of study): After graduation, Brooklyn plans to attend The Ohio State University, majoring in Early Childhood Education with hopes of becoming a first grade teacher.
Honors Diploma
In addition, here is the list of honors diploma students:
Gabriella Baker, Hope Barrett, Brianna Bowles, Emma Brown, Jaz'Mine Caldwell, Gavin Cates, Josie Ciesla, Trinity Cyrus, Jacob Green, Brook Hill, Cheyenne Horvath, Olivia Lord, Crystal Murphy, Wyatt Rivers, Brooklyn Thomas, Reese Vance, and Allyson Wigton.
Class of 2023
Carter Jacob Adkins, Trevor Michael Adkins, Jake Alan Aisel, Morgan Grace Alberty, Breeze Lynn Anable, Riley Lynn Auflick, Christopher Curtis Lee Baker, Gabriella Renee Baker, Gavriel Jadon Baker, Hope Alise Barrett, Michelle Leann Beatty, Lucas Mark Bell Jr., Shawn Anthony Berry, Destiny Marie Bertram, Bethanee Michaelle Bishop, Nicholas Reynard Bishop, Ricky Lee Payne Blevins, Jordin Trinitie, Shannon Louise Boone, Brianna Emily Bowles, Trevor Dean Bristow, Emma Lynn Brown, Sophia Emily Sue Browning, Scott Aaron Calderhead, Jaz'Mine Ammeri Caldwell, Trustan Jace Carmichael, Gavin Alexander Cates, Josie Lorene Ciesla, Adrian Michael Clark, Charese Cora Cogar, Emma Ann Conley, Allyson Taylor Cook, Morgan Reilly Crank, Sophia Erin Crouse, Trinity Renee Cyrus;
Carlee Dauchenbaugh, Evan McGee Davis, Jaylynn Nicole Davis, Johnathan Wesley Davis, Mylah Kay Davis, Isabella Marie Alexander Sy Diallo, Drake Alexander Dodd, Jaxon David Elgart, Elizabeth Kay Enix, Jillian Skye Enlow, Jack William Erhart, Xavier Julian Elihue Ethel, Kaleb Scott Evans, Emma Kaye Fields, Manuela Rodrigues Figueiredo, Noah Allen Finley, Kaiden Yamonta Flynn, Juliya Rene Foster, Victoria Rose Freeman, Kiley Marie Fritz, Justice Ray Gardner, Dylan Lee Gatten, Zachary Kyle Glasgo, Jayden Matthew Goad, Jacob David Green, Anna Maria Gretzinger, Michele Rose Gretzinger;
Paityn Alysse Hall, Warren Matthew Hansel, Autumn Alexsandra Hicks, Brooke Ashley Hill, Owen Michael Hoffman, Sky Aldyn Holbrook, Hayden James Holsinger, Aleeyah Brice Holt, Cheyenne Angel Horvath, Alyssa Renee Hughes, Hunter Hagen Hutcheson Cody Allen Isaac, Darnell Lamer Jackson Jr., Tori Rhiannon Jackson, Marquis Antonio James, Hayden Jade Jarvis, Howard Raymond Jayden Jeffries IV, Mariah Ryann Jenkins, Olivia Lynnette Jessee, Loki S Lee Jones, Ella Elizabeth Joplin, Savanah Lynne Jose, Autumn Jane Kaufman, Lauren Marissa Keener, Jarrod Dylon King, Karli Jean Knackstedt, Dalton Lee Knipp, Olivia Jayne Knotts, Brian Keith Kodger III, Ronald William Lamb III, Vivian Shea Lampert, Kierstyn Joanne Laskey, Sarah Mikayla Paige Leicy, Jacc McKenzie Jamarolin Leo, Cameron Shane Lewis, Jacob Lee Lewis, Piper Pauline Lindecamp, Olivia Marlene Lord, Savannah Rose Love, Michael Jeffrey Lown, Rian Shepard Lunsford;
Gina Michelle Marquardt, Dayton Ollie Martin, Paul Alan Massie, Blake David Maurer, Gracelyn Ella Maurer, Ian Ray Lott McGathey, Owen Allen McGregor, Ashton Nathaniel James Minch, Macy Faye Montgomery, Jordan Ciara Moore, Austin Larry Moran, Christian Robert Moran, Emily Anne Morgan, Crystal Renae Murphy, Maya Marie Myers, Peyten Allen Myers, Aalyiah Gabriel Nicol, Lydia Rose Nicol, MacKenzie Lynn Niemiec, Josef Lee Pagan, David Isaac Parks, Liam Patrick Paxton, Aryanna Alexandria Penick, Max Andrew Penrod, Hunter Allen Phelps, Connor Lee Phillips, Albrey Evan Price, Kaleb Ryan Prosser, Clifford George Pryor Jr., Lacey Necole Raitch, Koden Walker Ramsey, Cody Elijah Reed, Braydon Allen Richardson, Mackenzie Raymell Ridenour, Shelby Ann Riggenbach, Wyatt Owen Rivers, Mitchall Keith Russell;
Nevaeh Rose Sayles, Deztiny Racquel Schmidt, Olivia Paige Schulz, William Kenneth Secrist, Madison Grace Sheriff, Rion Michael Shultz, Matthew Wayne Sigman, Melanie Irene Slick, Macey McKay Slonaker Macey Deanna Smith, Paige Madison Smith, Destiny Faith Smolter, Gavin Blake Snavely, Shelby Rose Snyder, Nathan Andrew Sparacio, Jersey Grace Speelman, Caden Lee Stewart, Andrew Dillon Stimens, Jayonna Mae Elaine Stokes, Jordan Dallas Strohl, Cheyenne Danette Sumler, Owen James Swanger, Avery James Szymczak, Thomas Joseph Tate, Jennaca Kai-Lynn Tatum, Brooklyn Grace Thomas, Riley Lyn Thomas, Anthony Nicholas Thorne, Frederick Fabian Timko V, Kayla Jade Totman, Logan Andrew Triplett, Taylor Brooke Tucker, Tatum Lee Turcott, Isaiah Jakob Turner, Brayden Justin Valgas, Garret Owen Vance, Reese Lillian Vance, Lucas Evan Warren, Dustin Allen Wheatcraft, Dominik Allen Whitesel, Allyson Renae Wigton, Aiden Robert Wilkinson, Aiden Scott Williams, Malachi Lee Williams, David Allen Yockey III.