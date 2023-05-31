GOAL GRADUATION IG 2023 - 1

GOAL Digital Academy's Mansfield Class of 2023 celebrates its graduation.

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy’s graduation ceremony took place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.

The 2023 GOAL graduating class consisted of 113 students. Before the ceremony began, guests viewed a video presentation that featured the graduates expressing their gratitude for GOAL and those that inspired them towards academic success. Following the video, Superintendent Tish Jenkins started off the ceremony by thanking family and friends in attendance for their support.

