MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy’s graduation ceremony took place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.
This year’s graduating class was comprised of 85 students. Superintendent Tish Jenkins opened and served as host of the ceremony, where she thanked all family and friends who helped support the graduates.
Jeff Grimmett, GOAL Digital Academy Principal, spoke on the hard work and dedication from the graduating class. He encouraged the class to move forward with integrity.
“May your years ahead continue to be characterized by empathy, compassion, objectivity, and a willingness to take risks," Grimmett said. "May you always lead by example and work hard.”
Students Anthony Kast from the Cardington lab and Jayson Brazell from the Newark lab delivered their own comments, with a video presentation of testimonials from seniors as to how GOAL has helped them in between.
Afterwards, Valedictorian Olivia Chambers, from the Delaware lab, gave her thanks to everyone who supported the class towards success. She encouraged her classmates.
“Today we deserve to be proud of ourselves no matter how hard the struggle to graduate was, no matter what has happened to you,” Chambers said.
Before the students received their diplomas, special awards were given out for Career Tech Certifications, Mindfulness & Courage, Art, and the Lifelong Learning Scholarships.
The $500 Lifelong Learning Scholarships were awarded to Zach Reedy from the Mansfield lab and Nichole Green from the Marion lab to support their continuing education. These scholarships come strictly from generous donations from the staff at GOAL.
Everyone was also treated to two Cameo appearances: one from Scott Innes, voice actor best known for playing Scooby Doo, and Tom Felton, the actor known as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Both men congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to dream big.
Superintendent Tish Jenkins said she is proud that GOAL Digital Academy offers multiple routes to allow students to achieve their high school diploma.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all to graduate," Jenkins said. "These students took the challenges they faced head-on, found their path, and turned the challenges into success. We are so proud of this class of graduates.”
GOAL DIGITAL ACADEMY
GOAL Digital Academy serves 12 counties in Central Ohio with its seven Learning Labs, and celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.