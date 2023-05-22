SHELBY -- On May 19, Shelby Seniors received thousands of dollars in scholarships and a significant amount came from The Shelby Foundation.
Through the generosity of donors and through 30 different scholarship funds housed at the Foundation, over $96,000 in scholarships were awarded to district graduates.
“No other school district in the area provides this kind of financial support to graduating seniors," said Carrie Kemerer, Foundation director. Year after year, it is inspiring to see the financial aid donors provide to students.
"In most circumstances, our donors don’t even know who these students are and have never met them but want to help them as they navigate higher education.”
Scholarship recipients are determined by selection committees usually comprised of fund representatives, community leaders, and educators. Each scholarship has its own criteria for candidate selection with most based on academic merit, financial need, community involvement, career choice, and extracurricular activities.
The high school’s guidance office manages the scholarship application and recipient selection process. No Shelby Foundation board or staff member serve on a selection committee.
This year’s scholarships and its recipients are:
Eric T. Baird Memorial Scholarship awarded to Jena Lafon
Ann Bly Memorial Scholarship awarded to Demi Hipp
W.H. Moody and Ladye F. Moody Scholarship awarded to Elli Mayer, Kayla Niese, Audrey Pfahler, and Mary Wilkins
Lillian Bowman Scholarship awarded to Brody Miller
Class of 1947 Educational Scholarship awarded to Kaden Cirata, Max Dittman, Carson Garrett, Brody Miller, and Jacob Oberdier
Leon and Mildred Cline Memorial Scholarship awarded to Darian Curry and Elli Mayer
Paul D. Champion Agricultural Scholarship awarded to Jena Lafon
Arthur B. Cornell and Larry Cornell Scholarship awarded to Olyssa Fisher, Carson Garrett, and Brooklyn Gwirtz
Andy Dawson Agricultural Memorial Scholarship awarded to Jena Lafon
Jeanne T. Gosser Memorial Scholarship awarded to Kayla Niese
Berniece Griffeth Memorial Scholarship awarded to Audi Albert
Mark and Virginia Lowmiller Scholarship awarded to Mary Wilkins
Jackie Metzger Educational Scholarship awarded to Sydney Gray, Natalie Grove, and Brody Miller
Charles L. Niese Agricultural Scholarship awarded to Brooklyn Gwirtz and Jena Lafon
Fred and Harriet Rose McKinney Scholarship awarded to Kayla Niese
Mason Ream Memorial Scholarship awarded to Brianne McQuillen
Reynolds Family Memorial Scholarship awarded to Brody Gatton, Paige Hoffbauer, Jena Lafon, Elli Mayer, and Nathan Rietschlin
Alexa Robinson Memorial Scholarship awarded to Ian Finnegan, Carson Garrett, and Sydney Gray
Derrick Ross Scholarship awarded to Ian Finnegan
Shelby High School Educators Scholarship awarded to Sam Alonzo
Shelby Home & Public Health Endowment Scholarship awarded to Ian Finnegan and Paige Hoffbauer
Shelby 4-H Scholarship awarded to Brooklyn Gwirtz and Kayla Niese
Harryet F. Snyder Scholarship awarded to Brianne McQuillen
Lowell and Marjorie Strauch Agricultural Scholarship awarded to Jena Lafon and Jacob Williams
Van Payne Memorial Scholarship awarded to Luke Dininger
John and Helen Yetzer Memorial Scholarship awarded to Kayla Niese, Audrey Pfahler, and Mary Wilkins
Terry Zuercher Memorial Scholarship awarded to Huck Finnegan, Luke Dininger, and Ian Finnegan
Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. The Shelby Foundation wishes all of you a brighter tomorrow.
Scholarship funds are a beautiful way to honor or remember a loved one. For more information on establishing a scholarship fund or about the Foundation, call Carrie Kemerer at 419-342-3686.