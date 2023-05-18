Put on your walking shoes and get ready to shop ‘til you drop at the 2nd annual Summer Sip & Shop, hosted by Sip & Shop Markets on June 16 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year's event is sure to be filled with more goodies, food and drinks than last year due to its new location, the Richland County Fairgrounds.
More than 65 vendors will be at the event including Versa Clothing Co., Rustik Market, Likes Metal, Village Roots, Simply Good Dog Barkery, Red Beard Seasonings, Swavory, Village Thyme and Shearer Creations.
“Our vendors are carefully picked to really mirror the tagline of an "upscale vendor market or upscale shopping experience". We really want our market to feel like a new & improved shopping mall when they come to enjoy themselves,” Co-Creator of The Holiday & Summer Sip & Shop Markets, Vanessa Bell said.
Delectables from Mad Meltz, The Dough Pros, Grunt Grub, Bytchn Kitchen, Wicky's Smokin' BBQ, Eshleman's Table & Frosted Bakery will also be available to pair with fresh pressed juice from Nourish Wellness Bar or a cocktail from the outdoor bar.
“Shoppers will enjoy music from County Line and EKG over the weekend while participating in activities such as cornhole, axe throwing, sitting by the fire and more.” Huss Said
The Summer Sip & Shop Market provides the community a place where local businesses can gain recognition and the public is able to support them.
“When customers stop and talk to these vendors about their products you can see all the passion in their face,” Bell said. “On the flip side, when we see people coming out and supporting these businesses it really gives us the motivation to keep them alive and make them even better.”
One of the many small shops customers can expect to see is Bloom Boutique. Located on 48 Park Ave. W., the clothing store offers a variety of pieces that cater to many different styles.
The small business has been able to benefit from events like these since they have been open, gaining exposure in the community from those who may not know them, according to Bloom Boutique owner, Janelle Blake.
“Our first Sip & Shop was two months after we opened Bloom, and I will be forever grateful for that opportunity. We got to meet so many new people, including other small businesses that we have collaborated with and the amazing shoppers that attended, with some turning into customers and friends of Bloom,” She said.
Shoppers can browse many looks at Bloom Boutique’s booth and be entered to win a store gift card upon purchase.
There will also be a chance to win five season passes to Cedar Point by just paying for admission into the event. In addition, punch cards will be available to fill out for spending $25 or more at any five vendors to have the opportunity to win a gift basket filled with gift cards.
“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our community with these exciting prizes,” Bell said.
The Summer Sip & Shop Market is grateful for all of their sponsors who have helped to make this event come to fruition including Flenner Well & Excavating, Madison Booster Bingo, Custom Quality Renovations, Scoops Frozen Treats, Tim's Mid- Ohio Improvements, Honey Boudoir Studios, Aubrey Snow Realtor with Sluss Realty, Buckeye Billiards, Tucker Creek Farms, Windownation, Richland Outreach Center & Create, Restore & More.
For more information about this year’s Summer Sip & Shop Market, view their Facebook page.