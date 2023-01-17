Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi discusses the 2023 street resurfacing plan with City Council on Tuesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- About 10 percent of Mansfield streets will be resurfaced in 2023, an effort funded by the voter-approved "Pothole Haters" tax.

City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal from city engineer Bob Bianchi to resurface about 34 of the city's 321 miles of roads at a cost of about $6.4 million.

Download PDF 2023 City of Mansfield road resurfacing plan

