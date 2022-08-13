Plymouth Car Show
The Inaugural Plymouth Car Show and Cruise In took place in 2014 at Mary Fate Park drew several classic cars, including this 1974 Plymouth Roadrunner.

 Emily Dech, Staff Reporter

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Improvement Committee will host its 9th annual “Plymouth Classic Car and Motorcycle Show” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Mary Fate Park.

Shady and cool, this is the perfect venue for collectors of all models of classic cars and motorcycles to display their vehicles and for families to enjoy all the accompanying activities, including food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, a bounce house, playground facilities and live music by Mike Dorion, “The MAD dee-jay.”

