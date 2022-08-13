PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Improvement Committee will host its 9th annual “Plymouth Classic Car and Motorcycle Show” on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Mary Fate Park.
Shady and cool, this is the perfect venue for collectors of all models of classic cars and motorcycles to display their vehicles and for families to enjoy all the accompanying activities, including food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, a bounce house, playground facilities and live music by Mike Dorion, “The MAD dee-jay.”
This event includes free admission for the public.
Registration for the show is $10 and will begin at 9 a.m. Swag bags will be given to the first 50 registrants and the first 100 will receive dash plaques. Trophies and awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.
T-shirts for the show can be pre-ordered for $18 through Aug. 31 (Adult sizes S-4X) and will be available in limited quantities at the show for $25.
For further information and to access the registration form, contact the Plymouth Improvement Committee at 419-687-4331, Ext. 101/102 or email the group at PICourvillage@gmail.com.
