Welcome to Crestline sign

Crestline straddles Richland and Crawford County.

CRESTLINE –– The Village of Crestline announced Monday that the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) has funded a $14.9 million Water Pollution Control Loan.

The loan was approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) earlier this month, and now the Village can move forward with the $19.5 million relocation and rebuild of their existing sewer plant. Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for March 20, and the construction is expected to be completed within two years.

