prospect crossing guard

A gaggle of Prospect Elementary students cross the road in this yearbook photo from the 1960s.

 Sherman Room, Mansfield Richland County Public Library

MANSFIELD — The city block once home to Prospect Elementary School sat covered in heaps of brick and concrete as crews continued their work Thursday morning. 

The sunny skies and a bright yellow bulletin board, still fastened to one of the last remaining walls, stood in stark contrast the rubble. Crews began tearing down Prospect Elementary on earlier this month. The school closed its doors for good after the 2021-2022 school year.

GALLERY: Demolition work at Prospect Elementary school

Mrs. Kipp Sixth grade class

This reader-submitted photo from Steve Magas shows Mrs. Kipp's sixth grade class in 1969.

GALLERY: 1960s yearbook photos of Prospect Elementary

All photos were taken from the 1965 and 1967 Prospect Elementary yearbooks housed in the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library's Sherman Room. 

Mary Jones

A photo of Prospect teacher Mary Jones, submitted by her grandson Dan Gregory.

