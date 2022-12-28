Fireworks
The second-annual "Ringin' in the Square" New Year's Eve event in downtown Mansfield on Saturday night will include a midnight ball drop and fireworks show.

MANSFIELD -- After thousands of people attended Mansfield's first New Year's Eve ball drop last year, Jessica Dulle said the event's organizers wanted to officially make it an annual celebration.

GALLERY: Ball drop, fireworks ring in 2022 in downtown Mansfield

Thousands of people of all ages poured into Mansfield's downtown Central Park on New Year's Eve on Friday night to celebrate the end of 2021 and the launch of 2022. Events included music and food, as well as a midnight ball drop and a fireworks celebration.

