MANSFIELD -- After thousands of people attended Mansfield's first New Year's Eve ball drop last year, Jessica Dulle said the event's organizers wanted to officially make it an annual celebration.
Dulle, chair of the Richland County Development Group’s Holiday Lights Sector, said many of the same sponsors chose to participate in the second annual Ringin’ in the Square event, scheduled for Saturday.
Dan Lew Exchange will host a pre-2023 celebration.
Reservation holders at DLX can eat dinner from 7-9 p.m. from two fully-loaded buffets, China Club favorites and traditional menu with carved beef tenderloin. At 9 p.m., the menu will transition to a nacho bar supplied by Tito’s Cantina & Grill.
Thousands of people of all ages poured into Mansfield's downtown Central Park on New Year's Eve on Friday night to celebrate the end of 2021 and the launch of 2022. Events included music and food, as well as a midnight ball drop and a fireworks celebration.