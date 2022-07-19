MANSFIELD – It may be the peak of summer, but at least one Richland Source reader is ready for sunflower season.
"Sunflower fields have been a hit the last few summers," she asked via our Open Source platform. "Any idea of where we can enjoy some sunflowers this year?!
We made a couple calls and are happy to report that there will be two free sunflower fields in Richland County for the public to enjoy this year. They’ll be located once again at Burton Park in Mansfield and along the B&O Bike Trail, just north of Bellville along State Route 97.
Mansfield Parks Director Mark Abrams confirmed that sunflower seeds were planted at the end of the Burton Park driveway in May. The approximately one acre patch should reach its peak blooms around the middle of August, Abrams said.
The Bellville blooms will reach their fullest heights a bit later in the season, around late September or early October, according to Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus.
Both patches are open and available to the public for viewing and photographing only. Visitors are asked not to pick the blooms so they can be enjoyed all season long.
Fall flowers and festivals
If you’re willing to travel a little further, we’ve compiled a list of additional sunflower patches within one hour of Mansfield. Some of these patches offer additional activities and may charge an entry fee.
The Pickwick Place at 1875 North Sandusky Avenue in Bucyrus will host its sunflower festival on August 5, 6, 12 and 13. Entry is free, but attendees must register for a timeslot online prior to arrival.
Visitors can roam the sunflower fields and even pick their own. U-pick for other varieties of flowers will also be onsite.
Photography is allowed, but professional photographers charging for pictures taken in the field must obtain a photography pass. Passes are available on the Pickwick website.
Guests are also welcome to visit the market, stalls and cafe during the festival. Homemade mason jar lemonade will be available for sale.
Additional activities during the festival include tractor and wagon rides, a baby animal petting zoo and other children’s activities.
Legend Hills Orchard, 11335 Reynolds Road in Utica, is best known for its apple and peach orchards; however, there are sunflower fields onsite.
Entry to the field is free, flowers are available for picking for $1 per stem. Visitors are asked to bring their own cutters.
Flowers are expected to reach full bloom the week of July 18. The patch is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Miller’s Country Gardens, 2488 State Route 37 West in Delaware, has a one-acre field of gold, orange and yellow sunflowers close to the road.
Farmer Dale Miller said the garden doesn’t charge for people to stop, wander and take photos. Peak bloom occurs around Labor Day.
If you want to cut your own flowers, the price is $1.50 per stem. Visitors who cut their own flowers must come during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Ramseyer Farms, 4000 Ramseyer Lane in Wooster, will have its 9-acre sunflower field open from September 16 to September 25. Access to the field is included in the price of admission to the farm, which offers over 50 family-friendly activities.
Each visitor can take one sunflower home for free; additional u-pick or pre-picked flowers will be available for purchase.
Professional photography will be permitted by appointment on Sept. 14 and 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hillcrest Orchards, 50336 Telegraph Road in Amherst, will host a sunflower festival on September 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the farm's website. Visitors can pick a medium sized vase for $15 or a large vase for $20.
Visitors must pay an admission fee to enter the festival.