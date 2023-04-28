Vote

MANSFIELD -- Voters in the cities of Mansfield and Shelby should not be confused when looking at income tax renewal ballot language.

Income tax template

Above is the Ohio Secretary of State template for municipal income tax ballot issues. 
Safety forces

Above is ballot language regarding tax issues City of Mansfield residents have for the May 2 primary. 
Download PDF Questions and issues

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments