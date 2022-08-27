Sewer weeds

There are storm sewer grates along Trimble Avenue that are clogged with weeds. It was one of the questions raised by a Richland Source reader through the website's "Open Source" section.

Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.

Building & Codes manager Marc Milliron said Friday a property owner along Trimble Avenue would be notified about cutting weeds.

