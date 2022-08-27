Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield officials said Friday they will take a look at weedy issues along Trimble Road identified by a Richland Source reader.
The reader, through the website's "Open Source" section, posted several concerns and questions about weeds and mowing along Trimble Road between Cook Road and Marion Avenue.
Richland Source walked the site on Friday morning and took photos, forwarding them to city officials for comment, including weeds around storm sewers.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"