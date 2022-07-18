Dave Remy, the city's public works director and interim safety service director, said Monday he has seen the same thing.
"In the past, the city has taken care of weed control in the common areas of the streetscape," Remy said in an emailed response to Richland Source questions. "In December, the person who primarily saw to weed control retired.
"I have asked the Service Complex to address the matter and hopefully, especially the area on Main Street, from the Carrousel to the square, will be addressed in the next several weeks."
He said the weed eradication effort will be a combination of spraying and pulling by hand.
Remy said a downed tree in the back of the property at Richland Carrousel Park is on private property and it's up to the owners to have it removed.
