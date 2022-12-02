MANSFIELD — Pam Taylor is as excited as her customers when they find a good deal.
"A lady bought two (designer purses) the other day for gifts," said Taylor, a volunteer at Addy's Attic thrift store. "They were used, but honestly, they were like new. That purchase made her day."
The retired teacher has been volunteering at Addy's Attic for just a few months, but she's seen the thrift store benefit countless people.
"I have seen people Christmas shopping there," Taylor said. "Many are coming in seeking gift items as well as decorations for their homes."
Addy's Attic is a volunteer-run thrift store that provides a low-cost shopping option in downtown Mansfield. The shop's proceeds are used to help Mansfield's homeless population.
On Monday, a young mother brought her two children into the store and let them each pick a toy for 50 cents. Her son chose a truck. Her daughter selected a stuffed animal.
"One dollar brought joy to her children. She then continued to shop for items they needed," Taylor said. "She bought clothing, boots, and the toys for under ten dollars total. One toy would have cost more than that at a typical store."
A few days earlier, a woman came into the store who had just moved to the area from Texas. Taylor noticed she was shivering. Her hands were red. She had no winter clothes.
"By the time she left she had a warm coat, hat, mittens and a few clothes for under $15. She also got some sweaters off the free clothing rack on the front porch," Taylor said.
"She told me that she would not be able to buy what they needed anyplace other than a store like Addy's."
Thrift store shoppers may be motivated by necessity, a passion for sustainability and low waste living, a penchant for vintage fashion or simply the pursuit of a good deal.
This year, Taylor has witnessed multiple families turn to secondhand stores because traditional Christmas shopping is simply too expensive.
Taylor recently posed the following question through Richland Source's Open Source platform:
"Have you thought about an article highlighting all the second-hand shops in the local area? Many are in need of low-cost gift giving ideas."
Taylor isn't the only one who thinks more shoppers may be turning to secondhand items as the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.
OfferUp, an online platform that allows users to buy and sell items, surveyed shoppers and found that 51 percent of Americans are considering purchasing a pre-owned gift for the 2022 holiday season. Seventy-one percent of survey respondents said they were open to receiving a pre-owned holiday gift.
According to OfferUp's study, more than half of secondhand shoppers say inflation is a driving factor in their willingness to purchase pre-owned holiday gifts. About a quarter of respondents listed supply chain issues, shipping delays and the stress of in-store shopping as factors in their decision.
A survey by Poshmark, another online “re-commerce” marketplace, found that 92 percent of those surveyed said they were open to receiving a secondhand gift. The site debuted its “Secondhand Sunday” campaign this year in an effort to encourage more second-hand holiday shopping.
While sites like OfferUp and Poshmark offer a nationwide marketplace for thrifters, there are plenty of brick-and-mortar secondhand shops for bargain hunters in Richland County. Some even support non-profit organizations and causes.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of local thrift and secondhand shops, what they sell and whether they benefit a cause or organization.
Mansfield
What Goes Round Thrift Shoppe, 115 N Main Street, sells furniture, clothing and accessories, vintage items and decor. The shop benefits Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Fresh Start, 115 Park Ave. West, sells clothing and accessories, home décor, furniture as well as kitchen items, bedding, toys, and other furnishings for the home. The shop benefits Love INC of Greater Mansfield.
Addy’s Attic, 376 Park Ave. West, sells clothing, jewelry, shoes, furniture, home items, books and toys. Proceeds from the shop fund free community meals and temporary housing through Truth Ministries.
Buckeye Thrift, 1141 Park Avenue West, sells housewares, furniture, books, clothing, tools, electronics, media and toys. While Buckeye Thrift is a for-profit entity, owner Doug Ferrell said the shop gives back to the community by operating an in-house food pantry, hosting annual Christmas toy drives and giving items away for free to Harmony House residents and others in need.
Volunteers of America, 1280 Park Ave. West, sells clothing, coats and jackets, kitchen appliances, dishes and utensils, exercise equipment, outdoor gear, TVs, musical instruments and more. Proceeds benefit Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana.
Goodwill Lexington/Mansfield, 1280 Lexington Avenue, carries clothing, shoes, accessories, decorative pillows, linens, housewares, games, toys, antiques, books, DVDs, CDs, records, cassette tapes, small electronics, small appliances, small power tools and hand tools and furniture. Sales benefit Goodwill Industries of Akron, which serves a five county area.
Shelby
Shelby Thrift, 42 W. Main Street, sells furniture, home goods, clothing, appliances, books and toys.
Ontario
Plato’s Closet, 787 N Lexington-Springmill Road, sells gently-used clothing, shoes and accessories for women and men.
Goodwill Ontario, 2154 W. Fourth Street, carries clothing, shoes, accessories, decorative pillows, linens, housewares, games, toys, antiques, books, DVDs, CDs, records, cassette tapes, small electronics, small appliances, small power tools and hand tools and furniture. Sales benefit Goodwill Industries of Akron, which serves a five-county area.
Clothes Mentor Ontario, 800 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd, offers resale women’s designer handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories.
Bellville
Love Our Hero’s, 24 Bell Street, sells home goods, furniture, dishes, tools, toys and antiques. Love Our Hero’s is a nonprofit organization that serves area veterans.
Hand Picked Thrift, 103 East Durbin Ave. #1, offers a variety of secondhand, thrifted and vintage items curated by owner Allison Perkins. The shop carries vintage clothing, glassware, furniture, books, CDs, DVDs, tools, action figures and knick knacks. The store also offers custom laser engraving on wood, stainless steel and faux leather.
The Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center, 84 Main Street, sells donated clothing to support its food pantry.
Lucas
Sweet & Sour Thrift is located at 2293 St. Rt. 603 in the back building and features items from six different vendors. The shop’s inventory includes new, used, upcycled and refurbished products including jewelry, decor, furniture and home goods.