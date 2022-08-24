Reader question: When will the construction project on U.S. 30 in Mansfield be finished?
MANSFIELD -- The massive $80 million improvement of U.S. 30 through the City of Mansfield is not expected to be complete until May 2023, according to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation.
The project, which began in 2020, has been the scene of many accidents between Ohio 309 and Fifth Avenue since it began, including a head-on collision of two trucks on Tuesday evening.
One of the drivers, Larry Schreiner, 56, of Tiffin, driving a 2000 International dump truck, was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday at 12:21 a.m., according to Richland County Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Bob Ball.
The accident, which closed U.S. 30 for almost six hours, happened around 6:15 p.m.
The other driver, Luke Truman, 28, of Galion, who was driving a 2012 Freightliner Ohio Edison utility truck, also underwent surgery Tuesday evening and remained hospitalized on Wednesday.
That accident sparked questions to Richland Source on Wednesday wondering when the sprawling project, lane closures and posted lower speed limits will be finished.
Crystal Neelon, public information officer for ODOT District 3, said Wednesday construction is on track to meet the May 2023 completion date.
"We are a little behind this year due to some material delays, but the contractor is anticipating being back on track for the May completion date," she said.
"The only other thing that could cause a delay in meeting that date would be if the weather does not cooperate this fall. We will need good weather to get the top coat of asphalt down before winter," Neelon said.
The section of four-lane highway, built in in 1956, was last repaved in 2010 and additional repairs were made in 2017.
ODOT has said, however, the concrete base underneath the asphalt has deteriorated and requires ongoing repairs.
Much of the highway does not meet today's design standards, according to ODOT. For example, the outside paved shoulders are 10 feet wide, rather than the recommended 12.
Neelon said motorists can expect to see one more major traffic switch in late September/early October.
"This will allow the contactor to work on the completion of the west end of the project," she said.
Neelon said some of the major items let to finish are completion of the median wall; completion of two bridges; bridge painting; top coat of asphalt; concrete sealing; resurfacing of some side streets included in the project; and pavement markings.