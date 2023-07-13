 Skip to main content
Open Source: When will there be a new public swimming pool at Liberty Park?

The Liberty Park pool opened in 1938 and was closed permanently in 2021 due to "major" maintenance issues. (Richland Source file photo)

"I would like to see the city of Mansfield put in a new public pool at Liberty Park. Something big enough to handle large amounts of swimmers. I would also like to see the park fully renovated and new picnic shelters and restrooms so that the people of Mansfield have a nice place to go. It would also look attractive to potentially get people to move back to town and want to raise their families here. We really need to do something to attract people to our great City of Mansfield."

Download PDF Mansfield City Parks master plan draft
Above is a drawing of an improved Liberty Park in Mansfield, showing a proposed pool/aquatics center on the north side of the park. (City of Mansfield master parks plan)

