Lucas tower

It's still not clear when cell phone communications will be available on a 300-foot communications tower in Lucas that opened for first responder radio needs in late September.

Question: The cell phone tower in Lucas has been set up for (two months) now. Is there any word on which carrier(s) will occupy the tower and when the equipment will be installed? Thank you.

GALLERY: Ribbon-cutting launches 300-foot communications tower in Lucas

Photos from a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at a new 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas.

1 of 25

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments