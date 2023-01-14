RCT buses

Richland County Transit is a public bus service based in Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

Question: "With all the federal funds out there, and a push to become more "green," why doesn't the Richland County Transit board look at switching the Fleet over to CNG (compressed natural gas), instead of running on expensive diesel?"

