SHELBY — One of Shelby’s staple businesses began liquidating inventory this week.
The Shelby Marketplace IGA, formerly Cornell’s IGA Supercenter, has begun a 40% off sale on nearly all merchandise — excluding alcohol, tobacco and lottery.
A press release from Jake Jennings, Laurel Grocery Company senior director of marketing and advertising, said prospective buyer Gary Crawford was unable to secure the financing needed to purchase the store.
Laurel Grocery Company bought the Shelby IGA business from Gene and Olga Cornell in 2017 and was looking for a buyer before Crawford came forward.
Dave Bernier, interim store manager, has worked for Laurel for about 15 years managing stores and merchandising in Georgia and Tennessee, and came to Shelby to help liquidate the business.
“We care about the Shelby community and wanted to take care of things properly,” Bernier said. “It’s never a fun process.”
The grocery store building and gas station across the street is still owned by Gene Cornell, according to the Richland County auditor’s website.
Bernier said he doesn’t know the future of the Shelby IGA, but that the express field center across the street will remain open and operate as normal.
The hours of the 140 Mansfield Ave. market are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays beginning June 7. It will remain open until the inventory sells out. All sales are final and no refunds are offered.
The Mechanics Bank branch next door to the grocery will operate as usual.