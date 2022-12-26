MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jessica Foltz said she aims to build an atmosphere of “an old-school barbershop” at her business.
As the owner of Clip Joint Barber Shop, Foltz moved her business from Ashland Road to 955 Trimble Road on Dec. 19. She said the owners of the Ashland Road building are razing structure to build storage units.
One of Foltz’s friends bought the new property for her to rent when she realized she would have to move. She asked her regular customers to write down their contact information so she could update them when she opened at the Trimble Road location.
“I’ve got a good customer base,” she said. “I had a medium-sized notebook with probably 25 pages of names and numbers. They’ve been really great clients.”
Clip Joint is a completely walk-in business with four barbers. Foltz said they can cut and style different hair lengths and varieties. The barbershop also offers beard shaves.
“We do a little bit of everything, it’s like an old-school barbershop,” she said. “You come in, you sit down, you usually find somebody that you know or haven’t seen in a while and everybody talks with each other.”
Foltz said moving buildings is bittersweet for her, as she operated out of the Ashland Road shop for more than 20 years. The Trimble Road building is smaller, Foltz said, but it still has four barbershop chairs and places to sit for customers who are waiting.
The shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shop can be reached at 419-589-6991 and on Facebook.