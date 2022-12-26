clipjoint

Barbers Jessica Foltz, Ron Patterson and Nicole Hart pose for a photo in Clip Joint Barber Shop at 955 Trimble Road. The business moved buildings but still has the same staff.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jessica Foltz said she aims to build an atmosphere of “an old-school barbershop” at her business.

Clip Joint Barber Shop

