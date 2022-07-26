"Currently, they are activated just for tornado warnings," he said.
"There has been discussion with the NWS on activating them during severe thunderstorm warnings, but that is still under consideration," Petrycki said.
"Once the warning has expired, the sirens are set off again to indicate the all clear."
Petrycki said the county's sirens are tested monthly, usually the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Residents who have questions about specific sirens in their areas can contact the EMA office at 419-774-5686.
While we are discussing dangerous weather, it's a good time to again go over what the various NWS watches and warnings mean:
What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service?
Tornado Watch: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
Tornado Warning: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.
Do you know the difference between a National Weather Service Severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning?
Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action! Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds.
Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.
