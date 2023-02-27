Dog adoptee

Above is Hermione, who came into the Richland County Dog Warden's Office and Shelter on Jan. 20. Officials said they think she is about a year old. "She is a happy girl, but she is also very shy. We had a hard time getting any good pictures. She is super sweet and friendly," they said. (Facebook photo)

“The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not man’s.” – Mark Twain

Missy Houghton

Richland County Dog Warden Missy Houghton (Richland Source file photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments