Jessica Kiner collected antiques with her mother, Emily Kiner, until Emily Kiner said she had “a garage full of stuff.”
Terry Dillinger, Emily Kiner’s fiance, went to flea markets with the Kiners and collected his own antique sewing machines and record players. He decided to buy the old Sandy Hill Fruit Farm at 1572 Lexington Ave. in November to repurpose it as an antique store.
“When we bought it, there weren't any utilities hooked up and running. We had the whole place washed, and my son’s going to paint the outside for us in the spring,” Dillinger said. “We’ve got a bunch of good vendors, everyone knows each other and works together.”
The Kiners invited artists and fellow antique collectors to join them at Mansfield Vintiques and More after they cleaned the building.
“I made several friends along the way at different markets and decided it would be nice to have a spot for all of us,” Jessica Kiner said. “We actually have a waiting list for space now.
“This building has a lot of memories for a lot of people. We came here as kids to get fruits, vegetables and flowers. When you say ‘the old Sandy Hill building,’ everyone knows what that is.”
Kiner said Mansfield Vintiques has about nine vendors with their own space -- and two or three who plan to sell goods on consignment.
“I think we have some good primitive stuff and unique finds,” she said. “There’s repurposed materials and handmade kitchen towels and goat milk soaps.
"Our vendors really try to do their best to find unique and different things and not what you traditionally find in other antique stores.”
Juan Barndollar-Stuckman, owner ofShed Penny, focuses on selling upcycled furniture, home decor and jewelry. She said she was happy to come to Mansfield Vintiques and More because “Jessica’s easy to get along with.”
Mansfield Vintiques has one cash register, so customers can choose goods from multiple booths and pay for everything at once. Emily Kiner said they will accept cash, check and debit card payments.
Mansfield Vintiques and More will host a grand opening in January and soft launch for holiday shopping. It will be open Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 21 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After Jan. 4, Jessica Kiner said the store’s regular hours will be Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested customers can follow Mansfield Vintiques and More onFacebook.