Jeannine McKee

Jeannine McKee, 93, was the first female member of Miami University's Beta Alpha Psi chapter, an honor society for accounting, finance and information systems students. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — It never occurred to Jeannine Skelton McKee, that she may be making history.  She was just doing what she'd always planned to do — go to college and study something she enjoyed. 

