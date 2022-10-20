Lex Area Little Food Pantry

Residents are encouraged to take what they need and bring what they can to the little free pantry at 2505 S. Lexington Springmill Road.

MANSFIELD — Kathy McGlone knows what it’s like to go hungry.

“I myself have three boys,” she said. “As a single parent, there were times I didn't eat so that they could eat.”

GALLERY: Little Free Pantry in Lexington

