SHELBY -- There's something sentimental about walking through your old school building. No matter how much time passes, a stroll down the halls can bring back a flood of memories.
Both Lexington Local Schools and Shelby City Schools are preparing to move large swaths of their student populations into new facilities next school year. So it's no surprise that a Richland Source reader asked if either district would offer community members a chance to say goodbye.
Here's what we the schools told us.
Shelby City Schools will have an open house for the Auburn Elementary, Dowds Elementary and Shelby Middle School buildings May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Supt. Tim Tarvin said the open house will give community members one last opportunity to roam the halls and reminisce before students move into the new Pre-K to 8th grade building next fall.
Both elementary buildings have been sold to private organizations. The middle school will be abated and the two-story academic wing will be demolished. The remaining portion will serve as the new school board office and school-based health center.
The former Shelby Central Elementary building, which currently houses the district’s preschool and board of education, will have its own open house in the fall.
Both Lexington High School and Lexington Junior High will be open for tours after school ends for students and staff.
Each building will host guests from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 24, 25, 27 and 31.
The buildings will be closed to tours May 26 due to the Regional Track Meet and on May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
"The community is welcome to tour the halls and classrooms of both buildings at their own pace," Supt. Jeremy Secrist said. "However, staff and/or students may be available some days for brief guided tours as well."
Secrist said the high school is scheduled for demolition in the beginning of June and the junior high is scheduled for demolition in the fall.
Our reader also asked whether the school districts would host salvage auctions for the contents of the closing buildings. Administrators from both districts said auction details will be announced at a later date.
