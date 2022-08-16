Roundabout

A Purdy Construction truck moves through the new roundabout on Thursday morning at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road.  The large pink sandstone blocks used in the roundabout came from salvaged abutments of old bridges around Richland County that have been replaced in the last few years.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

Reader question: I just drove on the new roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas roads today! Do you know if the sandstone in the middle has special significance? Mansfield used to be known for pink sandstone.

Then & Now: Bushnell House of Pink Sandstone 1913

