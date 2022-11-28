The temperature recently took a turn toward chilly, and naturally that has led parents, students, and school administrators to begin pondering the impending potential of school closings.
In years past, Richland Source has been an active participant in trying to make this information available to our readers in as timely a manner as possible.
Most often this meant a reporter getting up at 4:30 a.m., monitoring email, checking school websites, etc.
However, schools have now become much more efficient at providing that message directly to students and their parents via text alerts. In fact, schools are so efficient at this task, readers rarely come to us for this information.
So, we're going to bow out of this particular endeavor going forward.
However, we do want to make the information available to readers that is most pertinent to them. So, if you're not already registered, here's how best to receive school closing information in your district:
Clear Fork School District: For school closings and delay information, check the CF District Alerts Twitter page (@DistrictCFVLS) or click here for a list of TV and radio stations.
Crestview School District: Contact bernhard.deb@crestviewschools.net
Crestline School District: Crestline Supt. Matt Henderson communicates all closing and delay information to local media through WMFD, Crawford County Now, and Q92.7 WQEL radio station. Information is also posted on the Crestline Exempted Village School District Facebook page. Finally, the district's internal all-call system will inform families through a text message, phone call and email. If you are not receiving the all-call messages, contact the school building your child attends to be added to the system.
Cypress High School: Parents are automatically enrolled in BrightArrow text or call communications when they register their children at Cypress High School. Cypress High School also posts closing and delay information on WMFD.
Discovery School: Parents and guardians will be notified through the Remind Phone system. Closing and delay information will also be posted on the school's Facebook page.
Galion School District: For information about signing up for messages related to weather-related school closures and other announcements, visit https://www.galionschools.org/page/communication-preferences.
Galion St. Joseph's: For information about signing up for messages related to weather-related school closures and other announcements, visit the school website at https://sjsaints.org/ and click on "Closing Bell Text Alerts."
GOAL Digital Academy: As GOAL Digital Academy is fully online, the school does not close but the learning lab at 890 W. 4th St. does. If the learning lab closes, parents will be notified via robocalls and students will see an announcement on their Canvas profiles. If a student needs to report an absence, they can email their educational advocate.
Lexington School District: For information about signing up for messages related to weather-related school closures and other announcements, visit the school website at https://www.lexington.k12.oh.us/index.php/parents-students/school-closing-and-delaysl
Lucas Local Schools: Call the school at 419-892-2338 or log on at https://info.lucascubs.org/.
Madison Local School District: Parents can find information on the following media outlets: Television stations WMFD, Channel 19, Channel 10, Channel 8 and Channel 3, and radio stations WVNO, WNCO and WMAN. Information will also be available on the district's website, the district Facebook page and other social media accounts. Parents may also opt in to receive text messages and phone calls from the district; to sign up for Madison TXT (SMS) notifications, text YES to 87569. Click here to learn more about Madison's winter weather procedures.
Mansfield City Schools District: For school closing and delay information, information will be announced via the Blackboard Alert Messaging System, on www.tygerpride.com and on the district's social media pages: Facebook @MCSTygers, Instagram @tygersmcs, and Twitter @MCSTygers. Community members can sign up for email alerts here.
Mansfield Christian School District: Mansfield Christian School announces school delays and closures on its Facebook page, WMFD and through calls and texts to families.
Mansfield St. Mary's: School closings and delays will be announced on the following radio stations: WNCO FM (101.3), WYHT FM (105.3), WMAN FM/AM (98.3 & 1400), WFXN FM (102.3 & 107.7), WSWR FM (100.1), WNCOAM (1340) and WMFD TV. If Madison Local Schools is closed due to weather, Mansfield St. Mary's will also close. contact brubaker.christa@mansfieldstmaryschool.org
Ohio Heartland Headstart: The preschool will announce school delays and closings on the following stations: WCKY 1530, WKRC 550, WLW 700, WLWT/ Channel 5, WCPO/ Channel 9, WKRC/ Channel 12 and WXIX/ Channel 19. Early Head Start Home Educators will make their own decisions with families whether to reschedule or keep appointments during inclement weather.
Ontario Local Schools: Families can sign up for the Bright Arrow notification system, which sends out text messages and phone calls. School closing and delay information is also posted on the district's Facebook and Instagram pages, WMFD, WBNS 10 TV, FOX 8, iHeartMedia, WKYC Channel 5, WOIO Channel 19 and WUAB.
Pioneer Career & Technology Center: For school closing and delay announcements, bookmark and check the school website at https://www.pctc.k12.oh.us or sign up for alerts at WMFD-TV.
Plymouth School District: For school closing and delay announcements, bookmark and check the district website at https://plymouthshilohsd.org.
Richland Newhope: In the event of the facilities at Richland Newhope closing, a mass email would be sent to all Newhope employees and direct service providers. Alerts will be broadcast on the local iHeart radio network, WMFD, and WKYC. Posts will be made to the Richland Newhope Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. An announcement will be posted to the Richland Newhope website, and an email will be sent to all members of the community outreach email list. If you would like to be added to that list, please email tsmith@rnewhope.org.
Shelby City School District: Supt. Tim Tarvin contacts WMFD, posts an announcement on the school district's website, and posts information to social media — this includes the district's Facebook page and Twitter page, and the Shelby Police Department's Facebook page usually reposts the information. The district also sends out text alerts about weather and transportation updates to all parent; if you do not currently receive text alerts, contact the principal of the building your child attends to sign up.
Shelby St. Mary School: Principal Kim Stover contacts local media WMFD and WMAN. Announcements will be posted on the school's social media accounts for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Text message alerts are sent through eSchoolView, and updates are posted to the ClassDojo app. Parents can call the school office at 419-342-2626 to enroll in these services.
St. Peter's School District: For school closings and delays, sign up for Spartan Alerts here.
Temple Christian School District: Temple Christian Schools post closing and delays to WMFD and to their Facebook page.
For those interested in seeing what other school districts are closing, WMFD, WMAN and WQIO have traditionally provided this service to the public for free as well.
WMFD also has a text alert sign-up for school delays and closings.
Community members can also call the District’s Cold Weather Hotline at 419-755-2159. Information is also available on several local TV and radio stations. For more information, click here.