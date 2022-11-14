guy playing with dog

Gabe Brevard plays with one of his dogs during a visit to Finnigan's Run, a new dog park in Bellville.

BELLVILLE — Mary-Pat Savord had never taken her dogs to the Bellville Dog Park, but she believes her husky could sense what was going on as soon as they pulled into the parking lot. 

GALLERY: Finnigan's Run dog park in Bellville

1 of 31

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Load comments