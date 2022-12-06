rat stock photo

Rodents, much like this reporter, aren't like to stick around long without a solid food source, environmental health director Joe Harrod said.

 Pixabay

MANSFIELD — The former Kingsgate Cinema and a large portion of the West Park shopping center are under demolition orders after a city building inspector found them unfit for human habitation.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Load comments