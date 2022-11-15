prince01.jpg

Organizers of the #ConnorStrong benefit pose for a photo at Baku Grotto Hall Nov. 12. The benefit featured dinner, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to raise money for Connor Prince and his family.

MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. 

She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.

Connor Prince
Layla Phillips holds the canvas signed by the benefit's attendees. Angie Prince said she will take the canvas and cards to her son's hospital room.
