Wayne Fisher plays his original composition "Requiem For An Uncommon Man” at Mansfield's First Congregational Church Nov. 12. The requiem was dedicated to Richard Wink, Fisher's friend and former choir director at the church.
MANSFIELD -- Richard Wink is still inspiring musical performances three years after his death.
Wink wasthe founding director of the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, longtime choir director at Mansfield’sFirst Congregational Church and professor of music at Ohio State University Mansfield.
First Congregational Church leadership wanted to commission an organ composition in Wink’s memory to honor his effect on the local arts community.
Wayne Fisher, composer and organist based in Sarasota, returned to the choir he spent 13 years with on Saturday.
His original composition, “Requiem For An Uncommon Man” included 11 parts of the church choir and orchestra performing music meant to bring rest to Wink’s soul. The church choir andMansfield Symphony & Chorus were featured in the requiem, as was Fisher on the organ.
“I’m so thrilled to be back here and have this choir with me,” Fisher said.
Fisher spent about two months composing the 50-minute piece, including researching the parts of a requiem and how to organize it.
Fisher said he tried to reflect Wink’s personality in the requiem.
“He was a romantic and I tried to put that in,” Fisher said. “It was such a great choir, and with the symphony, great crowds always supported him.”
Current choir directorDirk Eachus said he was pleased with the turnout and hoped Wink’s family members appreciated the performance.
“This is a unique event for us,” Eachus said. “We’re excited to have the public here and excited to present the composition to Dr. Wink’s family.”
Eachus presented scores of Fisher’s original composition and recorded the performance for Wink’s family.