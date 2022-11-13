organ01.jpg

Wayne Fisher plays his original composition "Requiem For An Uncommon Man” at Mansfield's First Congregational Church Nov. 12. The requiem was dedicated to Richard Wink, Fisher's friend and former choir director at the church.

MANSFIELD -- Richard Wink is still inspiring musical performances three years after his death.

Wink was the founding director of the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, longtime choir director at Mansfield’s First Congregational Church and professor of music at Ohio State University Mansfield.

organ02.jpg

Dirk Eachus directs the church choir and Mansfield Symphony & Chorus in “Requiem For An Uncommon Man.”
organ03.jpg

Wayne Fisher

Tags

Load comments