LEXINGTON -- Nearly every Tuesday in February was a battle for Lyle Dodd.
The physical therapist developed a brain bleed Feb. 7 and doctors found three brain tumors, which were removed Feb. 14.
“On the 28th, another Tuesday, I found out I had Stage IV brain cancer and the tumors were malignant,” Dodd said. “But I’m fine with the diagnosis — I’m young, healthy and I feel like I’m going to beat this thing.
“The doctors have a positive outlook, too. My attitude puts me ahead of the game too, because then it makes me more mentally and physically tough.”
Dodd has coached multiple youth sports in Lexington for more than 10 years. One of his football players, 11-year-old Micah Galuzny, was diagnosed with a rare cancer in fall 2022.
Dodd and Micah’s father each received “Mighty Micah” tattoos to show their support for him. Dodd also helped organize a benefit for Galuzny’s battle against cancer in November.
“I talk to his parents about every other day,” Dodd said. “Micah’s also going to be my manager for the baseball teams this year, so he’ll help me coach.”
Co-coaches and family friends started a GoFundMe for Dodd’s family to help pay living expenses while he recovers from treatment. Matt Trittschuh said multiple community members and businesses volunteered to organize a benefit for the Dodds scheduled for Sunday, March 26.
“Obviously we wanted to make sure his family was OK with us doing this first, and then after that, we probably pulled together a plan in 24 hours,” Trittschuh said.
Benefit tickets are on sale for $10 at the Matthew Trittschuh Insurance Agency, Mohican Sports Medicine, BP Electric, “The Webb Team” at Keller Williams Legacy Group Realty, Shear Fanatics and Everbowl.
“It will be almost identical to Micah’s fundraiser,” Trittschuh said. “We just want to bring the community together and help this great family through their emotional roller coaster.
“We're going to have a lot of people there, and if we’re over capacity, we’ll just have to cycle them through.”
The benefit is scheduled to start at noon March 26 in the Lexington High School cafeteria at 103 Clever Lane.
“Some people you meet and you just know they’re good people, and that’s who Lyle is,” Trittschuh said.
The fundraiser will include a spaghetti dinner, bake sale, live and silent auction. Galuzny is donating an auction basket of snacks that helped him during his early cancer treatments and hospital stay.
Dodd has eight to nine months of oral chemotherapy treatment ahead of him and radiation to follow.
“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me, I want them to be ready to fight with me,” he said. “And the community has really shown their support for us. I have a smile on my face every day because people are encouraging me every day.”
Dodd has made a habit of helping people in his job and hobbies. He said it’s a new experience being on the receiving end of so much support.
“My mom told me something that really stuck with me, which was ‘these are blessings from people, and you should never turn away somebody’s blessing,” Dodd said.
Dodd has three children in Lexington Schools ages 14, 10 and 8. His wife, Tara Dodd, said many teachers have bought #LiveLikeLyle wristbands and have helped support their children.
“Our 10-year-old posted flyers around the school for the benefit,” she said. “We have people taking care of our kids and praying for our family, and we're so grateful.”
Tara Dodd said she never expected to see her family on GoFundMe.
“We could honestly fill our whole street with the support we’ve gotten,” she said. “What you put out into the world comes back to you. We’ve always tried to do good for the community and for strangers, so it’s crazy to see it come full circle.”
To stay updated on Lyle Dodd’s journey, people can follow the benefit Facebook page.