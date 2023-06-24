Clear Fork Class of 1966

Members of the Clear Fork class of 1966 and their spouses pose for a photo during their class reunion at the Wishmaker. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — While some high school friendships fizzle out after graduation, bonds remain strong among the Clear Fork High School class of 1966.

Clear Fork class of 66 graduation photo

The original graduation photo for the Clear Fork High School class of 1966.

