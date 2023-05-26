Black bear

An American black bear (Wikimedia photo)

MANSFIELD -- A black bear has been spotted in Mansfield.

Download PDF ODNR black bear report

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments