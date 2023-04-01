V&M hole in the wall

A Cadillac crashed into the south side of the V & M Family Restaurant in Bellville, but owner Shawn Riffe says the diner should reopen soon. 

 Submitted

BELLVILLE – When a Cadillac crashed through the south wall of the V&M Family Restaurant, the diner’s social media manager managed to find the humor in the situation.

334957241_3508879516001510_7748719485590926289_n.jpg
V&M wall redone

A Facebook update shared March 16 shows the newly repaired exterior wall of the V & M Family Restaurant.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Load comments