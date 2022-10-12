haircollective01

Andrew Kleiman, Madison Mullen and Jamie Schiro pose at the front of AK Hair Collective on North Parks Street Oct. 10. AK Hair Collective will host a grand opening and block party Oct. 15.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Working in Los Angeles as a hair stylist during the COVID-19 pandemic forced Andrew Kleiman to reconsider how he paid bills.

While his main source of income still comes from his clients in California, he is opening AK Hair Collective in downtown Mansfield to earn passive income and advance development by Mansfield Central Park.

