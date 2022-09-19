Airport apron A

Above is Apron "A" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, which will be repaved and improved as part of a $6.9 million improvement project.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A $6.9 million improvement project at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport -- with 90 percent of it paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration -- will likely begin in April.

Airport improvement

In blue above is the apron and taxiways/taxilanes that will be repaved as part of an improvement project at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. (City of Mansfield illustration)
Airport taxilane

The pavement in taxiways and taxilanes at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport shows wear and tear.
Airport taxi patches

Asphalt, some of it 40 years old, has been patched and repaired over the years on taxiways/taxilanes at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Load comments