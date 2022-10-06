Firefighting 179th

Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing Fire Department conduct aircraft crash recovery training in 2018, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in  Alpena, Mich. Airmen use fire trucks to circle the simulated aircraft crash site and extinguish the flames created by a controlled propane live fire system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Joe Harwood)

Col. Darren Hamilton

Col. Darren Hamilton, 179th Airlift Wing Commander, speaks to Ohio National Guard members joining friends, family and prior service members during the 179th Airlift Wing Flying Legacy ceremony at Mansfield Lahm ANGB, Ohio, April 23, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Grace Riegel)

GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport

Photos of the new $13 million fire station being build at the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing base at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, along with images of some of the unit's firefighting apparatus.

Steve Strickling

Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling speaks during a City Council meeting on June 7. (Richland Source file photo)
179th exercise

Airman 1st Class Kieran Curlett simulates being a victim of a broken leg and chemical burns as airmen of the Ohio Air National Guard work with the Richland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) during an exercise at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, April 29, 2015. The county-wide hazardous material response exercise evaluates coordination of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency service agencies from the local area working together in a joint scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by MSgt. Joe Harwood)
Fire chief

179th Airlift Wing Fire Chief Wesley Blair
Schneider

Senior Airman Kristina Schneider, a fire protection journeyman at the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, was recently selected as one of the U.S.  Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2022. (Ohio Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Riegel)
Col.Ken Kmetz

Col. Ken Kmetz