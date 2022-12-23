GALLERY: OhioHealth employees make Christmas ornaments for patients
"To multiply that time, care and consideration exponentially for all patients across four hospitals is remarkable," Yates said. "Knowing that Joanie and her colleagues don't do this for recognition, they are demonstrating the purest form of compassion by creating special moments that matter to others during the holidays.”
Hardman's act of kindness comes from her desire to lift patients' spirits. It's also a way to honor the legacy of her mother, who died from cancer in February 2019.
For about four years, Theresa Prendergast crafted hand-made Christmas ornaments for her 42 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hardman would help by scouring Pinterest for inspiration.
Whether it was with a lovingly cooked dinner or baking cookies with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Hardman said her mother had a way of making Christmas magical.
“Christmas was our special day," she said. “I always spent Christmas with my mom and dad, always helped my mom wrap all of her Christmas gifts."
Hardman said she typically starts making the ornaments in the summertime.
“I just kind of work at it all year long," she said. “I enjoy every bit of it.”
Parrella, who has worked with Hardman for more than 30 years, said she gets her kind heart and love of Christmas from her mother.
"Joanie is a fun person to be around," Parella said. "She loves to laugh. She loves to get everybody else laughing. She is a very caring person.
"We both understand what it's like to have family in the hospital over the holiday and some patients don't have family at all."
Despite all her hard work, Hardman has never handed out the ornaments herself. They're typically distributed on patients' meal trays.
She said she doesn't need the attention.
"I’m not doing it for any kind of recognition," she said. "It’s all in honor of my mom. I know she would have enjoyed me doing this."
Parrella, who sometimes helps deliver meal trays, said patients seem to appreciate the holiday gift that comes with their meal.
"You won't believe how it brightens their day. They smile. They want to know what it is and if there's a meaning to it," she said.
"We just tell them we want to make their day a little better."